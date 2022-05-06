Virginia Tech relishing across-the-board sports success

This is shaping up to be a memorable school year for Virginia Tech sports.

Tech boasts top-five teams in both the softball and baseball national rankings, setting the stage for what could be memorable postseasons for those squads. The softball team has already claimed the ACC regular-season title.

There was plenty of success during the winter season, with both the men's and women's basketball teams advancing to their respective NCAA tournaments. The Tech men's basketball team won the ACC tournament for the first time, while the women's basketball team finished No. 16 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The women's indoor track and field team finished sixth at the NCAA championships, with Rachel Baxter and Lindsey Butler winning individual NCAA titles. The wrestling team finished eighth at the NCAAs, with Mekhi Lewis making the NCAA final in his weight class. The men's swimming and diving team finished 11th at its NCAAs, with the women 23rd. Tech won the ACC title in men's indoor track and field and tied for the ACC crown in women's indoor track and field.

Last fall, both the men's and women's soccer teams made the NCAAs.

"It is really rewarding to see that success [across the board]," Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a phone interview this week.

What is the key to all that success?

"Two words: Whit Babcock," said softball coach Pete D'Amour, who is in his fourth season at Tech. "We have the best AD in the country and he hires great coaches."

Virginia Tech ended the winter sports season ranked No. 21 in Division I so far this school year in the Directors' Cup standings, which measure all-sports success. Points are awarded for how a team does in the NCAAs. For FBS football, points can be earned by finishing in the Top 25 of the final coaches poll or, as Tech did last fall, by making a bowl game.

Tech could soar in the final standings in July if its spring teams do well in the NCAAs. The women's golf team has already reaped an NCAA bid, but that tournament has not yet begun.

Since the Directors' Cup competition began in the 1993-94 school year, the highest Tech has ever finished in the final standings was 28th at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Tech finished 32nd last year and 49th in the 2018-19 school year (the 2019-20 Directors' Cup race was halted by the coronavirus pandemic).

Virginia Tech trails only three ACC schools in the current Directors' Cup standings — Notre Dame (fourth), North Carolina (fifth) and N.C. State (ninth).

"Our administration gives us the resources to be successful," said baseball coach John Szefc, who is in his fifth season at Tech. "From a baseball perspective, you look at our facility, you look at the weight-training facility, the new nutrition center. We have weight-training people, nutritionists. And I have six people on my staff here."

Virginia Tech has already clinched the Commonwealth Clash, its annual all-sports competition with rival Virginia. Points are awarded for how teams do head-to-head against each other in regular-season meetings; in some sports, such as track and field, the point goes to whichever team finishes higher in the ACC tournament. Tech has 11.5 points to UVa's 7.5 points, with the ACC outdoor track and field championships still to come.

"Virginia is so good across the board that we take pride when we can beat them," Babcock said. "We certainly use them as a benchmark."

This is the first time Tech has won the Clash since 2018.

"You have really good coaches [at Tech] in all these sports," Szefc said. "You have some veteran coaches that understand the landscape of the league, understand the level of player they need to be successful in the league. And they go out and they recruit that player and they coach them and develop them.

"I'm just surrounded by good coaches here. You're just trying to keep up with everybody else."

Hokies director of men's and women's track and field and cross country Dave Cianelli said Tech athletics has improved gradually since the school joined the ACC in the summer of 2004.

"It took time to kind of build momentum to where we could be competitive across the board and not just in a couple sports," said Cianelli, who has been at Tech since 2001. "It's just taken time to get the right people here and the coaches that can be successful here.

"It takes a lot more than just facilities, but that helps. But … when you get a collection of people together that believe that they can be successful and really build something, then you can really start doing things like we're doing this year, where you have sports across the board being very successful at the conference and national level."

Babcock was hired to replace the late Jim Weaver as Tech's athletic director in January 2014.

He said he is not surprised by the success the department is enjoying this school year.

"If you can get the right coaches, give them the resources and the support, including staff and their assistants, and have a good culture, it will happen," Babcock said. "We just chipped away at it. … I felt like we could have a lot of upside across the board at Virginia Tech and be a true, comprehensive athletic department."

Babcock hired some of the coaches who have been enjoying success this school year, including D'Amour, Szefc, Mike Young (men's basketball), Kenny Brooks (women's basketball), Tony Robie (wrestling) and Sergio Lopez Miro (swimming and diving).

"There's certainly satisfaction," Babcock said of some of his hires paying off. "You don't get too big-headed about it because sometimes you miss on some, too — we did in football, volleyball, lacrosse."

Some other coaches whose teams have shined this year were hired by Weaver, including Cianelli, Mike Brizendine (men's soccer), Chugger Adair (women's soccer) and Carol Robertson (women's golf). But Babcock did show patience and stick with Brizendine before the men's soccer team began its current run of six straight NCAA tournament bids in the fall of 2016.

Babcock said no Tech head coach is the highest-paid coach in the ACC in his or her sport.

"We need to out-people people," he said.

Cianelli credited Babcock for steering the department through the financially challenging pandemic.

Babcock figures Tech's overall athletic budget ranks among the top third of the ACC. He said the budget for the next fiscal year will be between $115 million-$125 million, up from about $108 million this school year.

"Campus was extremely helpful to us, the [Hokie Club] Drive for 25 was helpful to us, we have great alignment with our Board of Visitors and we came out of the proverbial pit stop of everybody wrecked in the pits during COVID … a stronger athletic department," Babcock said.

The second-ranked softball team, which advanced to the NCAA super regionals last year for only the second time in Tech history, is 40-6 overall and 21-2 in ACC play this season.

"We get the resources that we need and if we need anything else, we go to [Babcock] and he tries to see what we can get," D'Amour said. "We have everything we need to win right now."

The fifth-ranked baseball team, which is on track to make the NCAAs for the first time in nine years, is 31-10 overall and 14-8 in ACC play.

Szefc said even the small things can help teams thrive, such as the baseball staff having an analytics expert that can offer insight on an opposing player.

"When we first got here, we did not have the position of director of player development in baseball," Szefc said. "We got involved with Kyle Sarazin … and they created a position for him [in 2019]. He handles all of our baseball technology and analytics. It helps to give our coaching staff information that helps prepare the players."

Babcock hopes to boost the department even more with improvements to Cassell Coliseum and possible improvements to Tech Softball Park and the soccer/lacrosse stadium.

Cianelli hopes this year is the start of a trend.

"I think our best years are ahead of us as a department," Cianelli said.

