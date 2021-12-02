Virginia Tech responds to 'desperation' with a win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team did not want its poor play last week in Brooklyn to continue this week.
And it certainly did not want to head into this weekend's ACC opener on a three-game losing streak.
So the motivated Hokies responded with a 62-58 win at Maryland on Wednesday night at the Xfinity Center.
"We were not very good in Brooklyn," Tech coach Mike Young said after the game. "There's a little desperation [Wednesday].
"We needed a little wind in our sails. Great win."
Desperation? Even though this is only early December?
"Yeah. You lose a couple with a team that has some high hopes and feels pretty good about themselves," Young said. "Desperate might be a little strong, but you lose two, that puts a bee in your bonnet. We had to get some things figured out because we were terrible in Brooklyn."
Tech (6-2) had gone 0-2 at the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in Brooklyn last week, falling 69-61 to Memphis and losing 59-58 to Xavier.
Young was happier with his offense Wednesday.
The Hokies missed 13 of their first 14 shots of the second half but made 10 of their final 15 shots to pull out a comeback win.
"Better shot selection [than in Brooklyn]," Young said. "Better screening. I didn't think we screened worth a darn up there.
"I thought our distribution was much, much, much improved tonight — 15 assists [and just] eight turnovers for the game.
"Just better basketball, just more conscientious and distributing it and spreading it around. Our spacing was a lot better."
Guard Hunter Cattoor said the Hokies needed a win Wednesday for their morale.
"We knew what type of team we were, and we felt like we weren't that team in New York," said Cattoor, who had 12 points Wednesday. "We just knew we had to get back to our identity."
Center Keve Aluma said Wednesday's game was "a must win."
Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday, even though he had to deal with 6-foot-11 center Qudus Wahab.
"I was just trying to be aggressive," Aluma said. "I didn't play too well there [in Brooklyn], so just trying to get back to what I know I can do."
Young said Aluma was terrific on Wednesday.
"He's been good [this season]; he hasn't been great. He hasn't been Keve Aluma — not from a lack of trying, not from a lack of work. But he played like Keve Aluma tonight," Young said.
"We wanted to move him out on the floor some; Wahab had fouls. … Keve's different. He can really spread the floor. He can drive it. He got that 3 down in the first half. … The reverse lay-in [in the second half] was a humongous basket for us."
Aluma had gone 11 of 28 from the field combined in the two losses last week.
"Keve's a very passionate, competitive person. I think he just got a little bit away from that in Brooklyn," Cattoor said. "But I think he found it. … You could see it in his face."
Tech won despite shooting just 38.3% from the field — its second-worst shooting performance of the season.
It was the third straight game in which Tech shot worse than 41% from the field.
Aluma knows how to fix the problem.
"Ive just got to make layups," Aluma, who was 6 of 14 from the field Wednesday, said with a grin. "I've been missing some little touch shots around the basket."
But Young is not fretting over his team's shooting woes of late.
"If that's my greatest concern here [in] early December, I'm going to be OK," Young said. "I've got kids that can ring the bell. To see Aluma have an Aluma kind of night and I thought [Justyn] Mutts was good again, we're going to be fine on the offensive end. We're going to score enough to win. Just [need to] continue to guard, and rebound a little bit better."
Maryland (5-3) shot 50% from the field in the first half but just 34.5% from the field in the second half.
"We were just being scrappy, not letting them get their stuff, taking their timing away," Cattoor said of the second half.
"We've defended every night," Young said.
Cattoor did a good job guarding Eric Ayala, who entered the game averaging 15.1 points. Ayala was 2 of 10 from the field Wednesday. He had just eight points, including two in the first half.
"To limit him to two first-half points probably as much as anything got us out of here with a big win," Young said.
Tech was 9 of 20 from 3-point range, while the Terrapins were 1 of 13.
Point guard Storm Murphy was scoreless for the second straight game, but he did have four assists and only one turnover.
"Murphy's distribution and unselfish play was big," Young said.
Down 43-36 with 11:58 left, Tech went on a 13-3 run to grab a 49-46 lead with 5:54 to go.
"That's a mark of a mature team and a team that's been there and been in some tight spots," Young said of the comeback. "You don't panic."
The Terrapins cut the lead to 59-58 with 51.3 seconds left.
With Cattoor trapped and in danger of turning the ball over, he called a timeout with 28 seconds left.
As the shot clock was winding down, Mutts (16 points) drove to the basket and scored to extend the lead to 61-58 with 21.5 seconds left.
"Coach called a play and it ended up breaking down. Justyn made a great play and the basketball gods were looking after us," Cattoor said.
"That's living right," Young said. "I don't know how in the world that ball went in the hole."