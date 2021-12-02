Virginia Tech responds to 'desperation' with a win

"We wanted to move him out on the floor some; Wahab had fouls. … Keve's different. He can really spread the floor. He can drive it. He got that 3 down in the first half. … The reverse lay-in [in the second half] was a humongous basket for us."

Aluma had gone 11 of 28 from the field combined in the two losses last week.

"Keve's a very passionate, competitive person. I think he just got a little bit away from that in Brooklyn," Cattoor said. "But I think he found it. … You could see it in his face."

Tech won despite shooting just 38.3% from the field — its second-worst shooting performance of the season.

It was the third straight game in which Tech shot worse than 41% from the field.

Aluma knows how to fix the problem.

"Ive just got to make layups," Aluma, who was 6 of 14 from the field Wednesday, said with a grin. "I've been missing some little touch shots around the basket."

But Young is not fretting over his team's shooting woes of late.