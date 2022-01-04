Virginia Tech returns from layoff with loss to North Carolina State

BLACKSBURG — When the Virginia Tech men's basketball team had two long layoffs because of COVID-19 issues last season, it lost its first game back after each layoff.

It happened again Tuesday.

After going 12 straight days without playing a game because of COVID-19 issues on the team, the Hokies returned to action with a 68-63 loss to North Carolina State at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (8-6, 0-3 ACC), who were playing the first time since a Dec. 22 loss at Duke, are now 0-2 in ACC home games this season. They lost at home to Wake Forest last month.

State (8-7, 1-3) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Virginia Tech had to postpone last week's games against North Carolina and Pittsburgh because Tech was in COVID-19 protocols. Tech coach Mike Young had said Monday that some of his players had tested positive for COVID-19, but he refused to give a specific number.

All of the Hokies were available to play Tuesday.

Young had said the Hokies did practice last week So not everyone on the team had to isolate because of positive tests or contact tracing.

But the fitness level of the Hokies had been a question entering Tuesday's game. The Hokies who had tested positive did have to isolate and thus were not able to participate in practice or even have individual workouts during that isolation time.

Perhaps to prevent fatigue, Young used three subs in the first five minutes of Tuesday's game.

Tech lost for the third time in the past four games.

Dereon Seabron had 21 points for the Wolfpack. State freshman guard Terquavion Smith scored 17 points. Jericole Hellems added 15 points.

Keve Aluma scored 18 points for the Hokies. Storm Murphy added 14 points.

Nahiem Alleyne's shooting slump continued. He was 2 of 11 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. He has scored nine points or less in four straight games; he is 6 of 35 from the field in that span.

Trailing 41-34 with 17:15 left, State went on an 18-2 run to grab a 52-43 lead with 12:27 to go. Seabron had seven points in the run.

Down 58-50 with 7:38 left, the Hokies went on a 9-0 run to grab a 59-58 lead with 4:56 left. Alleyne made two free throws, Aluma scored, Hunter Cattoor drained a 3-pointer and Justyn Mutts scored on a tip-in.

But State answered with eight straight points to take the lead for good.

Ebeneezer Dowuona scored to give the Wolfpack a 60-59 lead with 3:52 to go.

After a Murphy turnover, Seabron made two free throws to extend the lead to 62-59 with 2:17 left.

After an Alleyne air ball, Seabron made a layup for a 64-59 lead with 1:19 to go.

After Aluma missed two free throws, Ernest Ross scored to extend the cushion to 66-59 with 38 seconds left.

Tech shot 43.4% from the field and 34.8% (8 of 23) from 3-point range.

State outrebounded Tech 36-26 and shot 44.1% from the field.

Up 14-13, State went on an 11-4 run to build a 25-17 lead with 7:41 left in the first half. Smith, who entered Tuesday averaging 14.4 points, already had 14 points at that point in the game. He had all of State's points in the 11-4 run. He was 5 of 6 from the field at that point in the game, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Trailing 29-19 with 5:07 left in the first half, the Hokies ended the half on a 14-0 run to grab a 33-29 halftime lead. Aluma had five points in the run, while Mutts had two dunks in the run.

The Hokies shot just 38.7% from the field in the first half. They did have five 3-pointers in the half.

Last season, Tech had to scrap a Feb. 16 game with North Carolina and a Feb. 20 game with Florida State because of COVID-19 issues in the program. After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 23.

The Hokies also had to scrap a March 3 game with Louisville and a March 6 game at N.C. State. After going 11 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies lost to UNC 81-73 in the ACC quarterfinals on March 12.

