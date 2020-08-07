Virginia Tech running back Cole Beck turning his attention exclusively to track and field

He said the opportunity to play both sports factored into his decision at the time and his strong relationship with Tech’s track and field staff helped the Hokies land him. Beck was a three-time VHSL 4a state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash at Blacksburg High School.

Tech’s running back competition remains one of the wide-open position battles on the roster for the fall with the team carrying nine running backs on the roster even after Beck’s departure. The team added five running back signees in the 2020 class including Kansas grad transfer Khalil Herbert, Rutgers transfer Raheem Blacksheer and junior college transfer Marco Lee.

All the transfers were early enrollees.

They will compete for playing time with a group of returning backs including Jalen Holston and Keshawn King. Holston has 133 career carries, but only six of them came last season. He injured his knee in the opener and sat out the rest of the year.

King was third in the team in rushing last year as a true freshman with 79 carries for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He looked headed for a breakout year after carrying the ball 12 times for 119 yards against Furman, but missed a pair of midseason games and was used sparingly down the stretch.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.