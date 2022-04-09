Virginia Tech running back competition remains a work in progress

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen isn’t in a rush to finalize a depth chart at running back with five practices left this spring.

While much of the focus has been on the Hokies determining a clear-cut starter, Bowen has maintained a broader focus. He likened the position to his own group at tight end where specialization can allow for a variety of different backs having roles this fall.

“They are all going to have their unique flair on the position,” Bowen said. “You hear the idea of a change-of-pace guy, a bigger short-yardage guy or guy that’s very solid catching the ball out of the backfield.”

Bowen said the coaching staff is still evaluating how the nine running backs competing for playing time can “impact the game.”

That was something new Tech head coach Brent Pry discussed when addressing the topic as well. He used second-year back Chance Black as an example of someone who could have a much more specialized role, and the coaches are designing reps for him to showcase those talents.

Black, who was a 2021 signee out of Dorman High School in South Carolina, maintained his redshirt last season playing in four games on special teams. He was Tech’s primary kick return at the end of the season and returned four kicks for 146 yards in the Pinstripe Bowl.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he was a three-star prospect and the No. 80 running back coming out of high school.

“We are messing with a lot of empty [sets] right now to see what those guys can do, particularly Chance,” Pry said. “To me, that room, there’s still more candidates, and you aren’t just trying to decide on one guy. You are looking for a couple of backs that you feel like you can win with.”

Bowen was asked if any of the lesser experienced backs had made a move up the depth chart, but declined to get into specifics.

Pry wasn’t as shy about giving his thoughts.

“I think Keshawn King, the explosive plays he makes [stand out],” Pry said. “That’s caught my attention. I think Malachi [Thomas] seems like the most well-rounded guy. He picked up the offense quickly and makes plays. I like what I’ve seen out of Chance; he had a really nice play or two on Saturday. I think it’s a good group right now.”

Thomas had an impressive string of games last fall. In a three-game stretch from Week 7-9, he had 59 carries for 324 yards (5.5 yards per carry) with three touchdowns. The Georgia native was another three-star running back signee out of the 2021 class while King is entering his fourth year with the program still in search of a consistent role. He only had 29 carries for 117 yards last season.

The staff has also praised Jalen Holston throughout the offseason as a veteran leader who helps set the a high standard in the room. Holston decided to come back for his sixth year with the Hokies after multiple conversations with running backs coach Stu Holt. He has competed for the starting job each of the last three seasons.

“Jalen Holston is a guy, I think he might be about 33 years old,” Holt said with a smile. “He’s been around here a while. He picks up things quickly and communicates well. I like Jalen. Jalen’s done a nice job.”

Tech has two more scrimmages left this spring — including the team’s spring game on April 16 — which could help shape the pecking order going into the fall. While the team has talked about possibly naming a starting quarterback at the end of camp, that doesn’t look likely for the running back position.

“It’s just who is going to be the most consistent and who can break the most tackles,” Holt said.

