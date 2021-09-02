Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston not thinking about what ifs going into opener against UNC

Running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg said Holston’s mobility during the offseason was better than it’s ever been. Holston’s consistent practice habits and experience also helped set him apart. He knows the offensive inside and out and is second on the team with 173 career carries.

So why did it take him five years to land the starting job? Tech coach Justin Fuente called Holston a “victim of circumstance.”

“He broke his leg in the first game of the two years ago,” Fuente said. “He also found himself behind a fifth round draft back last year that rushed for 1,000.”

That fifth round back was Khalil Herbert.

Tech signed Herbert along with fellow transfer Raheem Blackshear after the 2019 season, which made for a crowded backfield. That led to speculation that Holston might transfer — Herbert ended up winning the starting job — but he said it wasn’t something he ever considered.

"No sir,” Holston said. “I can look back at the times where I was injured and they were bringing Khalil and Raheem in, I could have got mad, I could have pouted about it, but I trusted my coaches and now I'm in a good position."