Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston not thinking about what ifs going into opener against UNC

BLACKSBURG — This is the time of year when Virginia Tech players post their before and after photos taken by the strength and conditioning staff.
Running back Jalen Holston hasn’t put his out on social media, but he’s as proud as anybody on the roster of the transformation he’s gone through in the last year.
“It looks good,” Holston said, with a smile. “I done put in a lot of work."
He’s going into the 2021 season with a 5-foot-11, 212-pound frame that he said gives him the best chance of handling the wear and tear of the position while being able to deal out a little punishment as well.
"I feel like I'm back in high school again,” Holston said. “Working with coach Hilgart and the rest of the staff just to get my diet down. Transitioning onto the field I feel better, I'm seeing things better, I look better."
Holston’s transformation helped earn a share of the starting job, and has the coaching staff optimistic that big things are in store for the fifth-year senior.
Running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg said Holston’s mobility during the offseason was better than it’s ever been. Holston’s consistent practice habits and experience also helped set him apart. He knows the offensive inside and out and is second on the team with 173 career carries.
So why did it take him five years to land the starting job? Tech coach Justin Fuente called Holston a “victim of circumstance.”
“He broke his leg in the first game of the two years ago,” Fuente said. “He also found himself behind a fifth round draft back last year that rushed for 1,000.”
That fifth round back was Khalil Herbert.
Tech signed Herbert along with fellow transfer Raheem Blackshear after the 2019 season, which made for a crowded backfield. That led to speculation that Holston might transfer — Herbert ended up winning the starting job — but he said it wasn’t something he ever considered.
"No sir,” Holston said. “I can look back at the times where I was injured and they were bringing Khalil and Raheem in, I could have got mad, I could have pouted about it, but I trusted my coaches and now I'm in a good position."
Holston ran the ball 40 times for 189 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with two touchdowns. Those touchdowns came on a pair of hard fought carries in a loss to Miami. He would have loved more carries, but he understood his sporadic usage given Herbert’s success.
This wasn’t the first time Holston needed to be patient.
The leg injury he suffered in Tech’s 2019 opener against Boston College was a much bigger setback. Fuente described Holston going into the season as someone who was “mentally, emotionally and physically” ready to be an impact player.
“He stayed humble and stayed hungry,” Holston’s former private position coach Enrique Davis said, in an interview last year.
Nothing has changed with the 2021 opener against North Carolina only days away.
“I'm trying to prove something to my teammates, my family and those that support me,” Holston said. “Everybody has their own different time table.”