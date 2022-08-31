Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston will be a 'game-day decision'

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston was a late scratch at the podium after Wednesday’s practice.

Holston was scheduled to speak with reporters ahead of the season opener against Old Dominion, but was replaced by tight end Drake De Iuliis.

The veteran running back was listed as the starting running back on the depth chart the Hokies released Tuesday in place of Malachi Thomas, who is out of the lineup with a left foot injury.

According to Tech coach Brent Pry, Holston still isn’t 100 percent after suffering what he previously described as a minor injury toward the end of fall camp.

“I’ll tell you, he looked pretty good yesterday,” Pry said. “He’s out there today. He’s very good. He feels confident. He wants to play. That’s going to be a game-day decision, but it’s trending in the right direction right now.”

That would put some stress on Tech’s running back depth. The team whittled down a running back room that had 10 scholarship players to six during the offseason.

The Hokies listed Keshawn King and Chance Black as Holston’s backups, and Pry confirmed that true freshman Bryce Duke will also travel to Norfolk.

This wouldn’t be the first time an injury proved costly for Holston, who was on track to start in 2019 before suffering a season-ending leg injury in the first half of the opener against Boston College.

Tech relied on Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert in 2020, and Holston was used sparingly last season.

He decided to stay in Blacksburg after speaking with new running backs coach Stu Holt and has credited the new staff for being a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Holston, a sixth-year senior, was looking at the return trip to Old Dominion — he had one carry for a yard in the 2018 game — as a launching pad of sorts for a career year.