Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston will be a 'gameday decision'

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston was a late scratch at the podium after Wednesday's practice. 

Holston was supposed to speak with reporters ahead of the season-opener against Old Dominion, a return trip of sorts for the veteran running back who had one carry for a yard in the 49-35 loss to the Monarchs.

He was expected to get the starting nod on Friday with Malachi Thomas (left foot) out of the lineup, but Holston isn't expected to be 100 percent healthy either. 

"I’ll tell you, he looked pretty good yesterday," Pry said. "He’s out there today. He’s very good. He feels confident. He wants to play. That’s going to be a gameday decision, but it’s trending in the right direction right now."

That would be some stress on Tech's running back depth. The team whittled down a running back room that had 10 scholarship players to six for fall camp. The Hokies listed Keshawn King and Chance Black as Holston's backups and true freshman Bryce Duke will also travel to Norfolk. 

This story will be updated

