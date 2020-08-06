Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston will be team's first player to wear No. 0

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston is officially the team's first No. 0. The Hokies updated their roster on Thursday after releasing their 2020 media guide.

The NCAA approved the No. 0 as a legal number back in April.

Tech upperclassmen can ask to change to an unused single-digit number in the offseason — last year Jarrod Hewitt went from No. 55 to No. 5 and Emmanuel Belmar went from No. 40 to No. 8 — and the coaching staff weighs each request.

Holston previously wore the No. 13.

The running back suffered a season-ending knee injury in last year’s opener at Boston College. He had six carries for 19 yards in the 35-28 loss.

Holston has 526 career rushing yards (4.0) with five touchdowns. He’s played in 25 career games and made two starts. His career best game came against Marshall in the 2018 season finale when he ran for 54 yards on four carries. He had a career-long 40-yard touchdown run in the 41-20 win.