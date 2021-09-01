Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King needs to ‘stay the course’ in 2021

Tech’s coaching staff never disputed King’s talent — he was a four-star signee in the 2019 signing class and was the No. 23 overall running back — but they wanted more consistency from him.

Running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg laid out what they meant during fall camp.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Lechtenberg said. “But just becoming an older player takes time, and he’s becoming an older player where you understand the urgency that every protection, every action you have out on that field affects everybody else.”

He also used words like “discipline” and “work ethic.”

King made a strong first impression during winter workouts and carried that momentum through the spring. He ended up as one of the team’s 2021 hard hat winners given out to players that the team says “meet or exceed physical performance and testing goals” and also factors in attitude, enthusiasm and leadership.

There was no drop off in the fall.

“This is the best he’s been being accountable and really showing up and working hard and having a great attitude,” Lechtenberg said. “ I’ve been really, really, really pleased with Keshawn right now, so I hope he continues to push and I hope he makes a bunch of plays.”