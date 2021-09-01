Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King needs to ‘stay the course’ in 2021

BLACKSBURG — All Keshawn King needed was time.
One of the minor surprises on Virginia Tech’s Week 1 depth chart was King earning a spot as co-starter alongside Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear.
Holston and Blackshear were frontrunners for the starting job going back to spring camp. They had the most experience amidst a crowded backfield that featured at least eight scholarship running backs competing for playing time throughout the offseason.
King had ground to make up after spending much of the 2020 season primarily playing special teams. The first time he showed up in the box score last season was after a special teams gaffe by Boston College that resulted in a short kickoff.
He didn’t get a single carry even when Herbert was slowed down by a hamstring injury in the second half of the season. King’s lack of playing time surprised some fans considering the promise King showed as a true freshman.
That potential was on full display the previous year in a 2019 win over Furman. In his third career game, the then true freshman sparked a sluggish offense in the second half with a 54-yard run down to the 14-yard line and ended up with 12 carries for 119 yards.
The Hokies combined for four rushes of 50-yards or more the previous three seasons.
Tech’s coaching staff never disputed King’s talent — he was a four-star signee in the 2019 signing class and was the No. 23 overall running back — but they wanted more consistency from him.
Running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg laid out what they meant during fall camp.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Lechtenberg said. “But just becoming an older player takes time, and he’s becoming an older player where you understand the urgency that every protection, every action you have out on that field affects everybody else.”
He also used words like “discipline” and “work ethic.”
King made a strong first impression during winter workouts and carried that momentum through the spring. He ended up as one of the team’s 2021 hard hat winners given out to players that the team says “meet or exceed physical performance and testing goals” and also factors in attitude, enthusiasm and leadership.
There was no drop off in the fall.
“This is the best he’s been being accountable and really showing up and working hard and having a great attitude,” Lechtenberg said. “ I’ve been really, really, really pleased with Keshawn right now, so I hope he continues to push and I hope he makes a bunch of plays.”
Fuente echoed those comments.
“Keshawn King has been very consistent, which as you know is what we asked him, and thus far he's done a good job of that,” Fuente said. “We want to encourage him to keep continuing to come along and keep doing a good job.”
The coaching staff’s excitement about King’s progress comes as the offense faces the tall task of Herbert’s production. One of the biggest concerns is generating the explosive plays Herbert was known for. Herbert had 16 runs of 20-yards or more and six of those went for more than 30 yards.
There’s no one on the roster as capable as King of providing those kinds of fireworks, but the coaching staff don’t want him worrying about that. His goal will be the same as it’s been the last two years.
“If he can stay the course, he’ll have a role,” Lechtenberg said.