Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King out against West Virginia

MORGANTOWN — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King won’t play against West Virginia on Saturday.

King is dealing with a non-COVID-19 related illness and didn’t travel with the team to Morgantown this weekend.

The third-year running back is listed as the team’s co-starter at running back alongside Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear. He is also the team’s starting kick returner and had a career high last year with a 59-yard return to open the game.

King has 10 carries for 17 yards this season and one reception for 5 yards. He fumbled inside the red zone in the opener against North Carolina, but coach Justin Fuente told him to stay ready.

“What I told him was yeah, I don’t like what happened, but I’m not down on you,” Fuente said, after the game. “You’ve got to keep your head up and get ready to go back in the game.”

King spent most of the 2020 season playing special teams.

Tech’s leading rusher through two games is Braxton Burmiester, who has 17 carries for 94 yards with a touchdown. The most productive running back has been Holston with 18 carries for 80 yards with a touchdown. Blackshear is second on the team with 71 receiving yards.

