Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King out with an injury against Pittsburgh
Keshawn King

Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King warms up before a game against Middle Tennessee. 

 Michael Niziolek | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King won't play against Pittsburgh on Saturday. King suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against Notre Dame. 

King was one of three backs listed as co-starters alongside Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear. He was also was the team's starting kick returner this season. The running back didn't travel to West Virginia earlier this season due to a non-COVID related illness.  

The Hokies had five running backs dressed out for the game including Holston, Blackshear, Marco Lee, Malachi Thomas and Chance Black. Thomas and Black are both true freshman. 

King has 17 carries for 29 yards, one catch for five yards and five kick returns for 159 yards (31.8 yards per return). 

Burmeister is the team's leading rusher through five games with 182 yards (3.4 yards per carry). Blackshear is second on the team with 179 yards (3.9 yards per carry). 

