Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert ruled out after returning early kickoff against Liberty

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert is done for the day after playing only one snap against Liberty.

Liberty scored on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Malik Willis to wide receiver CJ Yarbrough with 9:46 left in the first quarter. Herbert returned the ensuing kickoff for 12-yards.

It was his first and last play of the game.

A Tech spokesperson confirmed that Herbert was officially ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury. The Kansas transfer came into the game with 803 rushing yards (8.4 yards per carry) with six touchdowns. The team was also without two starting right guard Doug Nester and tight end James Mitchell for the first two drives.

Nester and Mitchell both were dressed out, but stayed on the sidelines with Hudson starting at right guard and Nick Gallo subbing in for Mitchell. Mitchell is the team's leading receiver this season with 18 catches for 311 yards.

Tech will lean on Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston at running back. Fellow backup Keshawn King was one of seven players listed as unavailable before kickoff. The Hokies also has junior college transfer Marco Lee available.

None of the 2020 signees have taken an offensive snap this season.

