Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert’s status for Miami game is up in the air

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t offer a clear timeline for running back Khalil Herbert’s return to the lineup.
Herbert was dressed out against Liberty in Tech's 38-35 loss on Saturday, but unable to play after fielding a kickoff early in the first quarter. According to Fuente, Herbert had been dealing with a hamstring issue.
“I don't know [that] he reinjured or hurt it on the opening kickoff, he just couldn't go after that one play,” Fuente said on Monday.
The Hokies will wait to see how Herbert holds up during practice this week before making a determination about his status for this weekend’s showdown against No. 9 Miami. Herbert has 803 rushing yards (8.4 yards per carry) with six touchdowns and is second in the ACC in rushing behind Louisville Javian Hawkins.
“I don’t know the answer to that,” Fuente said, when asked if Herbert will play. “I don’t know if he’ll be available or not. I didn’t know last week. We’ll see how it goes and see how he feels. If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he won’t.”
Herbert got many of the first team reps in practice last week, but the workload for Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston could increase. Blackshear was still rotating between slot receiver and running back last week, but that might not be the case leading up to the Miami game.
“It’s kind of a weird situation late in the week where it wasn’t that we didn’t know we were going to have Khalil, but we weren’t sure if we were going to have Khalil,” fuente said. “So you’ve got Raheem working at both slot and running back, but when you lose Khalil on the first play of the game, he’s got to play just running back. So yeah, there’s a lot of shuffling and a lot of discussion that’s got to happen when you lose somebody like that.”
Fellow running back Keshawn King was out of the lineup against the Flames as well — it was the third game of the season he’s missed — and Fuente didn’t address his status either. He hasn’t taken an offensive snap this season, but has been a prominent special teams player on kick returns.
“Keshawn’s another one that has been a little bit up and down, but I’ve been encouraged by some of the things I’ve seen from him,” Fuente said. “He obviously wasn’t available, so it’s pretty hard to play him, but he’s a talented one that, if fully available, would certainly be in that top group.”
Fuente doesn’t expect junior college transfer Marco Lee and redshirt freshman Tahj Gary to jump into the rotation if Herbert doesn’t suit up.
“They’re not ready right now,” Fuente said.
Fuente said he didn’t have any update on the other Tech startings dealing with injuries including tight end James Mitchell, linebacker Rayshard Ashby and defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt. Ashby missed the entire second half after suffering an apparent right leg injury and Hewitt didn't return to the game after he was shaken up in the fourth quarter.
Mitchell was in uniform against Liberty and went through pregame warmups, but didn’t play.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!