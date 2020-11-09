Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert’s status for Miami game is up in the air

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t offer a clear timeline for running back Khalil Herbert’s return to the lineup.

Herbert was dressed out against Liberty in Tech's 38-35 loss on Saturday, but unable to play after fielding a kickoff early in the first quarter. According to Fuente, Herbert had been dealing with a hamstring issue.

“I don't know [that] he reinjured or hurt it on the opening kickoff, he just couldn't go after that one play,” Fuente said on Monday.

The Hokies will wait to see how Herbert holds up during practice this week before making a determination about his status for this weekend’s showdown against No. 9 Miami. Herbert has 803 rushing yards (8.4 yards per carry) with six touchdowns and is second in the ACC in rushing behind Louisville Javian Hawkins.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Fuente said, when asked if Herbert will play. “I don’t know if he’ll be available or not. I didn’t know last week. We’ll see how it goes and see how he feels. If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he won’t.”