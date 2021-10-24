Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas breaks out of the pack

BLACKSBURG — Short yardage situations have made Virginia Tech fans cringe this season.

The Hokies offense have come up short in key moments despite trying a variety of different approaches, but the group’s latest solution showed some promise.

True freshman running back Malachi Thomas was the team’s featured back on Saturday against Syracuse and he came through on a third-and-1 in the fourth quarter with a 47-yard touchdown run.

“I got the ball and then the O-line just made a beautiful block backside and I just hit it,” Thomas said after the game. “I just was thinking, ‘This time, I’m not going to get caught.’”

Thomas had a 45-yard run down to Syracuse’s 20-yard line on Tech’s previous drive. The pair of explosive runs were the first runs of 40 yards or more for the Hokies all season.

Tech ran for a season-high 260 yards (5.9 yards per carry) on 44 attempts as a team. The Hokies came into the game averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Thomas finished the game with a career-high 151 yards (7.2 ypc) with three touchdowns, and he’s the first Hokies running back this season to get 20 carries in a single game.