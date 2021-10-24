Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas breaks out of the pack

BLACKSBURG — Short yardage situations have made Virginia Tech fans cringe this season.
The Hokies offense have come up short in key moments despite trying a variety of different approaches, but the group’s latest solution showed some promise.
True freshman running back Malachi Thomas was the team’s featured back on Saturday against Syracuse and he came through on a third-and-1 in the fourth quarter with a 47-yard touchdown run.
“I got the ball and then the O-line just made a beautiful block backside and I just hit it,” Thomas said after the game. “I just was thinking, ‘This time, I’m not going to get caught.’”
Thomas had a 45-yard run down to Syracuse’s 20-yard line on Tech’s previous drive. The pair of explosive runs were the first runs of 40 yards or more for the Hokies all season.
Tech ran for a season-high 260 yards (5.9 yards per carry) on 44 attempts as a team. The Hokies came into the game averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Thomas finished the game with a career-high 151 yards (7.2 ypc) with three touchdowns, and he’s the first Hokies running back this season to get 20 carries in a single game.
“He just continues to get better,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He’s shown up in fall camp. He’s shown up in the early part of the season. The thing for that is beginning to trust him without the ball in his hands, protections and those sorts of things. He’s made huge strides there. He has a good feel for running the football. He’s somebody that we made a concerted effort this week to get in there and hand him the ball and see what happened.”
Thomas didn’t know that he was going to play so many snaps until right before the game. The 6-foot, 197-pounder’s role had expanded in recent weeks, but it was still a surprise given the expectations he had to start out the fall when he joined a roster with 10 scholarship running backs on the roster.
“Honestly, not really,” Thomas said, when asked if he thought he would play this fall. “I just came in thinking, ‘Just keep my head down, stay humble, practice hard, and then whatever happens, happens.’”
Thomas, a three-star 2021 signee out of Hart County High School in Georgia, credited the offensive line multiple times for his success and said he’s tried to follow in the footsteps of the veteran backs on the roster like Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston.
He’s hoping Saturday’s performance is a sign of things to come, but the soft-spoken youngster isn’t taking anything for granted.
“It’s a big confidence booster, but I know deep down that I can’t let it get in my head because there’s more to happen in the future,” Thomas said with a smile.