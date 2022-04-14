Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas’ consistency giving him an edge in spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas is garnering positive buzz around the halls of the Jamerson Center.

Most of that has come during new coach Brent Pry's weekly meetings with his staff every Monday. When the discussion turns to the running backs, the offensive staff's praise of Thomas is unanimous.

“I keep hearing the word from the offensive staff that he’s the most consistent back,” Pry said. “He does the most things well, which is important. I love his attitude and his approach.”

While Pry stopped short of calling Thomas the favorite to win the job — Tech has nine running backs competing for the starting job this spring — he came pretty close. The Hokies most productive back last year, Raheem Blackshear, left for the NFL after rushing for 760 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and six touchdowns last season.

“He’s learned the position, maybe if not the best, but one of the best two in the room at just grasping the offense and being able to function in it and function well,” Pry said. “He can make people miss, he’s got decent speed, he’s got good size, he’s got great demeanor and he’s smart. So I’m excited about him.”

Thomas burst onto the scene during a three-game stretch last year as a true freshman when he ran for 324 yards. That success didn't matter much once the season ended with a new staff taking over and giving everyone on the roster a fresh start.

The soft-spoken Georgia native fell back on the same blueprint he used last fall to win over a new staff.

“It's difficult,” Thomas said, on Wednesday. “...I just got to work, keep grinding and do the best I can to convince the coaching staff now I'm good."

That wasn't necessarily an easy thing to do with reps divided up nine ways, but Thomas has managed just fine by being Stu Holt’s most consistent pupil through spring camp. Thomas said learning the playbook was a time consuming process that required plenty of work away from the facility, but it helped him focus on “outworking” everyone else on the practice field.

"He (Holt) tells me I need to improve on having a working motor during practice, go harder than I am now,” Thomas said. “Just continue to go harder and harder. He thought it was impressive I learned the playbook so fast."

But Thomas isn’t just focused on his own success.

He expects big things this fall from a group of running backs that finished the season with decent overall numbers — ranked No. 41 nationally averaging 185 yards per game — but averaged just 3.96 yards per carry in seven losses.

"We are a big group of competitors,” Thomas said. “No matter what we are always trying each other on, us together as a unit, we just won't be stopped this year."

