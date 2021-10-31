Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas proves he’s not a one-hit wonder

Coming into this season, Virginia Tech running backs under Fuente had 20 or more carries six times. Khalil Herbert did it three times, Dashawn McClease did it once and Peoples did it twice.

Thomas has surpassed the mark each of the last two weeks and his production has increased as the game has gone on. He had 94 yards in the fourth quarter against Syracuse and carried the ball nine times for 51 yards against Georgia Tech.

One of his standout moments was a 12-yard carry on third down with less than three minutes to play. Thomas needed three yards for the first down and when he was met by linebacker Ayinde Eley at the first down marker he charged forward and eventually was moving a pile of five defenders forward.

Those hard-earned yards have given Thomas some added confidence that Burmeister saw on display in a moment late in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

“He looked at me and he said 'watch, this is about to bounce outside.'” Burmeister said. “That was the first time I've heard him. Usually, I'm talking to and he's shaking his head. I'm like OK, this kid is going to be really good."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.