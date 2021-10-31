Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas proves he’s not a one-hit wonder

ATLANTA — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente downplayed the importance of feeding the football to one running back in early October.
After the Hokies had struggled running the ball through the first month of the season, Fuente said he expected to keep on rotating backs.
“I don’t know that there is one guy,” Fuente said, at the time. “It’s not going to look like it did last year.”
True freshman Malachi Thomas looks like he’s changed Fuente’s thinking. He burst onto the scene last week with 151 yards against Syracuse and followed that performance up with 25 carries for 103 yards in a 26-17 win over Georgia Tech.
He’s the Hokies first true freshman to have consecutive 100-yard games since David Wilson in 2001 (Wilson closed out that season with three 100-yard games).
"He's a downhill runner,” Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister said. “He's going to get the ball and run straight. Not a lot of moves, but he's got speed and he's going to hit the hole and try to run someone over. That's definitely what we need to get a spark.”
Those 25 carries were the most for any Hokies running back during Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg. The previous record holder was Steven Peoples, who carried the ball 22 times in 2017 against Virginia.
Coming into this season, Virginia Tech running backs under Fuente had 20 or more carries six times. Khalil Herbert did it three times, Dashawn McClease did it once and Peoples did it twice.
Thomas has surpassed the mark each of the last two weeks and his production has increased as the game has gone on. He had 94 yards in the fourth quarter against Syracuse and carried the ball nine times for 51 yards against Georgia Tech.
One of his standout moments was a 12-yard carry on third down with less than three minutes to play. Thomas needed three yards for the first down and when he was met by linebacker Ayinde Eley at the first down marker he charged forward and eventually was moving a pile of five defenders forward.
Those hard-earned yards have given Thomas some added confidence that Burmeister saw on display in a moment late in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
“He looked at me and he said 'watch, this is about to bounce outside.'” Burmeister said. “That was the first time I've heard him. Usually, I'm talking to and he's shaking his head. I'm like OK, this kid is going to be really good."