Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas ruled out for opener against ODU

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas won't play in the season-opener against Old Dominion on Friday night.

The coaching staff talked about Thomas as the expected starting running back through much of the offseason before he suffered an injury (left foot) a week into fall camp that kept him sidelined the rest of the month.

"Malachi is still week-to-week, he will not play this weekend," Tech coach Brent Pry said, on Tuesday. "That's to be sure. We'll evaluate him again late in the week next week, that will be kind of ongoing for him. His recovery is going well."

While Pry has been tight-lipped about his condition, Thomas was wearing a walking boot in the team photo the program released last week.

The then-true freshman burst onto the scene midway through last season with 440 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The new coaching staff gave nothing but glowing reports about his progress in his first full offseason with the program.

"He's got a nice skill set," Tech coach Stu Holt said, in June. "He's big, he's not a small guy. He's got great feet and really quick cut guy. He gets vertical very fast. He's got good vision. I think Malachi does a lot of good things. He's got good hands. He's smart. He's got a very good feel for the game particularly being a young guy. He understands fronts and coverages. He's been impressive that way."

Tech released a depth chart on Tuesday with Jalen Holston listed as the starting running back and Keshawn King and Chance Black as backing him up. Holston is the most experienced back on the roster, but was used sparingly in recent years — he's had 93 carries combined the last two seasons — despite competing for the starting job during the offseason.

The veteran is one of six players listed on the depth chart that was participated in the game against Old Dominion back in 2018.

"Holston had a really good spring, a really good camp," Pry said. "...He does everything we ask a running back to do, he does everything very well. There's probably some traits that some of the guys have that are a little stronger, but he's been the most consistent and can do the most things well."

Thomas being sidelined could open up an opportunity for true freshman Bryce Duke and redshirt freshman Kenji Christian as well with Holt wanting to have at least four running backs on the travel roster.