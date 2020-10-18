Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear finds his footing in win over Boston College

He had seven rushes of 20 yards or more in his first two years at Rutgers and five receptions of 25 yards or more.

“He keeps working hard,” Herbert said. “That was just really good run by him, I just loved to see that. He made some guys miss, broke a couple tackles, and you seen his speed on the outside.”

Fuente still envisions Blackshear developing into a dual threat of sorts at running back and receiver.

Blackshear had a history of success at Rutgers in the multi-faceted role — as a sophomore he was named honorable mention All-Big Ten with 1,136 all-purpose yards — but during his slow start has only played a limited number of snaps in the slot receiver role.

He came into Saturday’s game with 31 carries for 120 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and three catches for one yard. Blackshear’s teammates believe it’s only a matter of time before he’s able to consistently put his full skill set on display.

“Honestly, I’m happy for him,” Hooker said. “He’s my roommate. We talk every day. I was just trying to give him some encouragement when he was down with his injury, give him some encouragement like, ‘You’re going to bounce back and get back to your regular self in no time,’ and tonight he proved he can make anyone miss in the open field and he’s very explosive and very exciting to watch.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

