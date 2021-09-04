Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear wins game of hide and seek against Tar Heels

BLACKSBURG — North Carolina had a hard time keeping tabs on Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear in the passing game on Friday night.
Blackshear had pedestrian numbers in the run game — 11 carries for 16 yards and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage four times — but he came through in key moments with catches out of the backfield to help the Hokies lock up a 17-10 win and he made all of those plays without a defender in site.
“They just did a really good job with the motioning and hiding the formations,” North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said. “Sometimes when they motion a guy, they’re really splitting half of the defense apart, to have one side independent from the other. So knowing when to follow the jet motion and when to not go with it, you’ve really got to be keyed in on the back. That definitely gave us some problems.”
The issues for the Tar Heels started early with Blackshear going for a 33-yard gain on the third play of the game. He made a small pre-snap motion going from Braxton Burmeister's right to left. After Burmeister called for the snap, Blackshear was uncovered in the flat.
The speedy Rutgers transfer got the ball past midfield without any resistance. The Hokies would go on to take a 7-0 lead on the drive. Blackshear finished the game with a time-high 66 receiving yards (22 yards per catch) and was targeted five times.
"Just a lot of film study,” Blackshear said, of his success. “We actually looked at No. 7 (UNC inside linebacker Eugene Asante) what type of player they were going to be, like eyes in the backfield. Just keying on stuff, little details he was doing.”
Blackshear went uncovered again on a delayed route out of the shotgun formation midway through the second quarter to convert a third and 13. He gained 18-yards on the play and made multiple defenders miss once they got to him.
Burmeister was frustrated after the game that he made a pair of bad throws in the second half on screens where Blackshear was wide open as well.
The Hokies went three and out on their first two possessions of the half, but Blackshear had an easy first down on the second drive with blockers in front of him if Burmeister's throw was on target.
“Out of the motions and out of the sets they ran out of the motion, they changed a lot of things up, hit a lot of things that they never really ran before,” Gemmel said. “And sometimes they did run some things that they always ran, but they did a good job of disguising the formation.”
For Blackshear, the success came as a relief after the struggles he went through last season. There was a bout with COVID-19 and a hamstring injury that slowed him down. He ran the ball 68 times for 255 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and caught 18 passes for 154 yards.
Tech coach Justin Fuente has apologized to Blackshear for putting too much on his plate, but the running back has attributed his struggles to the lack of a proper offseason after he transferred.
This year that wasn’t the case.
"It's a really big difference actually, I'm more comfortable,” Blackshear said. “The team has more trust in me. I'm learning more and more each day and getting around coach Corn, and he's teaching me new things every day. It just helped me out."