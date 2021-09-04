Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear wins game of hide and seek against Tar Heels

"Just a lot of film study,” Blackshear said, of his success. “We actually looked at No. 7 (UNC inside linebacker Eugene Asante) what type of player they were going to be, like eyes in the backfield. Just keying on stuff, little details he was doing.”

Blackshear went uncovered again on a delayed route out of the shotgun formation midway through the second quarter to convert a third and 13. He gained 18-yards on the play and made multiple defenders miss once they got to him.

Burmeister was frustrated after the game that he made a pair of bad throws in the second half on screens where Blackshear was wide open as well.

The Hokies went three and out on their first two possessions of the half, but Blackshear had an easy first down on the second drive with blockers in front of him if Burmeister's throw was on target.

“Out of the motions and out of the sets they ran out of the motion, they changed a lot of things up, hit a lot of things that they never really ran before,” Gemmel said. “And sometimes they did run some things that they always ran, but they did a good job of disguising the formation.”