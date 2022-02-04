Virginia Tech running back Tahj Gary enters the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Tahj Gary has entered the transfer portal.

Gary is the first player to enter the transfer portal since the start of the semester in January. He was a 2019 signed out of Woodward Academy in Georgia.

He suffered a gruesome leg injury as a senior that required emergency surgery, but managed to get four carries for 24 yards as a true freshman in a blowout win over Rhode Island after going through an intense rehab process.

The 5-foot-8, 220-pounder only appeared in one game over the last two years and didn't record any statistics as part of a crowded running back room.

Tech still has nine scholarship running backs on the roster heading into spring camp. This is the first time that number is less than 10 in two-plus years. The Hokies had as many as 12 scholarship running backs under former coach Justin Fuente.

New coach Brent Pry would eventually like to have five scholarship running backs on the roster.

Virginia Tech finished last season with the No. 41 rushing offense in the country with 185 yards per game (4.5 yards per carry). The team's leading rushing was Raheem Blackshear with 760 yards (5.7 yards per game). Blackshear opted to enter the NFL Draft after the season.

The most experienced back on the roster is Jalen Holston, who has 226 career carries for 914 yards and nine total touchdowns in 38 career games. Malachi Thomas had a strong year as a true freshman last fall with 93 carries for 440 yards and that included back-to-back 100-yard games at midseason.

