Virginia Tech’s 2020 financial report shows athletic department surplus of $1.7 million

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s athletic department reported revenues of $99.2 million for the year ending June 30, 2020, according to documents prepared for this weekend’s Board of Visitors meeting.
The unaudited numbers were compiled for the annual financial report all Division 1 member schools must submit to the NCAA on a yearly basis.
Tech showed a surplus of $1.7 million with operating expenses from the school’s 22 athletic programs of $97.5 million. It’s the third straight year the department has reported a surplus.
The athletic department expects a $19.1 shortfall in revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, but those numbers won’t be reflected until next year’s financial report.
Tech announced a series of cost-saving measures in December for 2021 to trim $15 million from the budget, which included layoffs and salary reductions.
Athletic director Whit Babcock said in a press release at the time that the university’s goal was to avoid eliminating any varsity sports. Power five schools including Clemson, Stanford, Michigan State, and Minnesota have all announced they are cutting at least one varsity sport in the wake of the pandemic.
Tech’s athletic department has reported $90 million in revenue each of the past three years, but operating expenses for the athletic department have increased $14 million over the last five years.
The football team reported revenues of $49.6 million with $16.1 in ticket sales, $4.9 in contributions and $17.7 million in media rights deals. It was the first time in four years the football team generated less than $50 million in revenue (the team reported a record $57.6 million in 2018).
Football ticket sales were down $1.2 million.
The football team’s operating expenses were $34.2 million for 2020. The team’s operating budget in 2016 — Justin Fuente’s first year as coach — was $30.8 million.
Tech’s coaching salary pool was at $8.6 million and the support staff at $2.3 million. According to the Board of Visitors presentation, Tech has raised $300,000 in donations for support of four football positions for 2021.
The team’s recruiting expenses were up more than $150,000 from 2019 ($847,964).
Tech basketball reported $11.3 million in revenue with $2.8 million in ticket sales. The team’s operating budget was $9.5 million. The team’s revenue and operating expenses were very similar to what was reported in the 2019 financial report.