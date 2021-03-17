Virginia Tech’s 2020 financial report shows athletic department surplus of $1.7 million

Tech’s athletic department has reported $90 million in revenue each of the past three years, but operating expenses for the athletic department have increased $14 million over the last five years.

The football team reported revenues of $49.6 million with $16.1 in ticket sales, $4.9 in contributions and $17.7 million in media rights deals. It was the first time in four years the football team generated less than $50 million in revenue (the team reported a record $57.6 million in 2018).

Football ticket sales were down $1.2 million.

The football team’s operating expenses were $34.2 million for 2020. The team’s operating budget in 2016 — Justin Fuente’s first year as coach — was $30.8 million.

Tech’s coaching salary pool was at $8.6 million and the support staff at $2.3 million. According to the Board of Visitors presentation, Tech has raised $300,000 in donations for support of four football positions for 2021.

The team’s recruiting expenses were up more than $150,000 from 2019 ($847,964).