Virginia Tech’s 2021 signees making a case for playing time this fall

Johnson is still unlikely to get many defensive reps this season, but Smith said that’s not a reflection on the young defender given the amount of experience Tech has at the position.

Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong have spent much of the offseason as the team’s No. 1 corners, while veterans like Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Nadir Thompson compete to be the defense’s primary backups.

“It’s a room where I feel like it’s hard for young guys to come in, we got a lot of guys that can play the game,” Smith said.

Johnson still could have an impact this season on special teams.

Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones, WR

Tech is in need of receivers thanks to the constant attrition at the position during Fuente’s tenure. When Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson were true freshmen they earned consistent playing time in similar situations.

Lofton and Jones could be next.