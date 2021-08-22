Virginia Tech’s 2021 signees making a case for playing time this fall

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente isn’t afraid to play a true freshman.
The Hokies have started at least one true freshman from each of their last three signing classes. The 2018 class produced three players who started at least five games (Christian Darrisaw, Dax Hollifield and Tre Turner) as true freshmen.
Receiver Tayvion Robinson started seven games in 2019 and defensive back Dorian Strong started five games last fall.
Who will carry on that tradition from the team’s 2021 signing class? Here are some candidates emerging through the first two weeks of fall camp.
Jaden Keller, LB
Keller has made the most of his short time on campus.
The three-star signee out of Tennessee enrolled over the summer. Two weeks into fall camp, he already has the defensive coaching staff convinced he’s destined for big things.
“Jaden Keller is big-time,” Fuente said. “Hasn’t done it yet, but you talk about smart, hard-working, big, long, can run. Great kid.”
Keller is working at outside linebacker behind Alan Tisdale and Marshall transfer C.J. McCray. He might not get a lot of defensive reps right off the bat because Tisdale has a grasp on that starting spot, but the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Keller could get early playing time on special teams.
Jalen Stroman, FS
Stroman hit the ground running in the spring when Fuente said, “he jumped right in there and picked things up pretty quickly.” Tech has grown increasingly confident in Stroman through the first two weeks of fall camp and he could end up on the two-deep to start the season.
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Stroman has competed for playing time with Keonta Jenkins and Tae Daley. Daley moved over to free safety at the start of camp, but he might switch positions back to boundary safety after Devin Taylor entered the transfer portal last week.
That would leave Jenkins and Stroman as the team’s top two free safeties. Stroman’s athleticism also makes him a strong candidate to get special teams reps.
Nyke Johnson, CB
Johnson also benefited from enrolling early.
He’s vying for attention amongst two fellow 2021 signees at corner, DJ Harvey and Elijah Howard. Johnson’s extra practice time in the spring has allowed him to get a small number of first- and second-team reps during fall camp.
“Sometimes I forget that Nyke is still a freshman,” defensive backs coach Ryan Smith said. “He’s been here in the spring. He’s a quick learner. He’s been able to adapt well in the college game.”
Johnson is still unlikely to get many defensive reps this season, but Smith said that’s not a reflection on the young defender given the amount of experience Tech has at the position.
Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong have spent much of the offseason as the team’s No. 1 corners, while veterans like Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Nadir Thompson compete to be the defense’s primary backups.
“It’s a room where I feel like it’s hard for young guys to come in, we got a lot of guys that can play the game,” Smith said.
Johnson still could have an impact this season on special teams.
Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones, WR
Tech is in need of receivers thanks to the constant attrition at the position during Fuente’s tenure. When Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson were true freshmen they earned consistent playing time in similar situations.
Lofton and Jones could be next.
Fuente has spoken highly of the receivers since the spring and his stance hasn’t changed. They are working at different spots — Lofton in the slot and Jaylen Jones is working on the outside behind Turner — and both should be on Tech’s initial two-deep announced ahead of the opener against North Carolina.
Malachi Thomas, RB
There aren’t enough carries to go around for all of Virginia Tech’s running backs. The competition features eight scholarship players this fall and Thomas is one of three true freshmen who enrolled over the summer.
According to Fuente and running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg, Thomas is the furthest along of the bunch.
“Tough, smart,” Fuente said. “He’s going to be a good player.”
Veteran running back Jalen Holston is also impressed with Thomas.
“He’s a very mature guy,” Holston said. “He’s a student of the game. He tries to pick everyone’s brain, always tries to ask questions to know a lot. He wants to know the ins and the outs. Just him doing those little things as far as film and answering questions, that translates to the field. You can see it comes naturally with him. And he looks comfortable.”