Virginia Tech’s 3-4-5 connection gives defensive a 'geek out' moment against Duke

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard called his shot on Saturday.
Tech brought out its dime package for a third and long early in the fourth quarter with Duke backed up at its own 25-yard line. Pollard had his choice on the play to line up on the inside or outside of left tackle Graham Barton.
Pollard told linebacker Alan Tisdale he wanted the edge.
“Those chances are limited for me,” Pollard said, after the 48-17 win. “I felt like I was better than the tackle. I hit him with a cross chop, we practice that all the time and got the ball out."
Pollard couldn’t see what happened after slapping the ball out of Duke quarterback Jordan Moore's hands — he thought the Hokies recovered the ball since the crowd was cheering — but he was stuck under Barton as the rest of the play unfolded.
He “geeked” out when he got to the sidelines and found out that TyJuan Garbutt returned the fumble 16 yards for a touchdown.
“The 3-4-5 connect,” Pollard said, with a smile.
Pollard, No. 3, and Garbutt, No. 45, typically line up next to each other.
“I saw the ball come loose, but there were so many bodies so I’m just trying to look for it,” Garbutt said. “I see everyone diving and jumping over it. I’m telling you man, when it just squirted, I saw it go to the other side of the field, so I started kicking, making sure I can get it before anyone else can get it, whether I fall on it or not, but the end zone is only like seven, eight yards away. I’m not falling on it, I’m going to pick it up and go score it.”
Garbutt rushed to get the ball to his family in the stands like Dax Hollifield did with a pass he intercepted early this season against North Carolina. Officials tracked the ball down and gave it back to Duke, but Garbutt said nothing could take away the joy he felt in that moment.
“Duke can have it, it’s alright,” Garbutt said. “My family has that memory forever, it’s all right.”
It was the defining moment of the night for a defense that held the ACC’s second-leading rusher Mataeo Durant to a season-low 33 yards. Duke cycled through a pair of freshmen quarterbacks and both dealt with consistent pressure from Tech’s defensive front.
The Hokies combined for four sacks, seven tackles for a loss and three quarterback hurries. Pollard had two tackles with a sack and a quarterback hurry while Garbutt had three tackles with one for a loss and a quarterback hurry.
Duke padded its numbers with 124 rushing yards in the fourth quarter with much of that coming against Tech’s second string. The Blue Devils managed only 72 rushing yards through the first three quarters.
“We knew what he was coming into the game,” Garbutt said, of Durant. “...We just made it a mission to not let nobody come in here and think they can hand the ball off to one guy 40 times and think they’re going to control and dictate the pace of the game that way.”