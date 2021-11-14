Virginia Tech’s 3-4-5 connection gives defensive a 'geek out' moment against Duke

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard called his shot on Saturday.

Tech brought out its dime package for a third and long early in the fourth quarter with Duke backed up at its own 25-yard line. Pollard had his choice on the play to line up on the inside or outside of left tackle Graham Barton.

Pollard told linebacker Alan Tisdale he wanted the edge.

“Those chances are limited for me,” Pollard said, after the 48-17 win. “I felt like I was better than the tackle. I hit him with a cross chop, we practice that all the time and got the ball out."

Pollard couldn’t see what happened after slapping the ball out of Duke quarterback Jordan Moore's hands — he thought the Hokies recovered the ball since the crowd was cheering — but he was stuck under Barton as the rest of the play unfolded.

He “geeked” out when he got to the sidelines and found out that TyJuan Garbutt returned the fumble 16 yards for a touchdown.

“The 3-4-5 connect,” Pollard said, with a smile.

Pollard, No. 3, and Garbutt, No. 45, typically line up next to each other.