Virginia Tech’s chances against Duke could hinge on a 'pretty fundamental' part of the game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s No. 1 priority this weekend will be slowing down Duke running back Mataeo Durant.
Durant comes into the game ranked second in the ACC averaging 118.3 yards per game (5.1 yards per carry) with nine touchdowns. He also has 23 catches for 236 yards with two touchdowns.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe isn’t shy about feeding Durant the ball either. The running back has 20 or more carries in six of Duke’s nine games and ranks third in the FBS in carries per game (23.3).
“He goes north and south,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He doesn’t mess around. When he sees a crease, he hits it at a million miles per hour. He’s a fine player. There is not a lot of indecision going on.”
That’s bad news for a Virginia Tech defense that has struggled all season against the run. Earlier in the week, Fuente noted how frustrated he was with the team’s poor tackling in a 17-3 loss to Boston College.
“We didn’t tackle,” Fuente said. “If you just grade that film, we didn’t block and we didn’t tackle. It’s pretty fundamental football.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Tech tied a season-high against Boston College with 17 missed tackles. The Hokies have missed 103 tackles this season with four players in double-digits (linebacker Dax Hollifield along with safeties Nasir Peoples, Tae Daley and Chamarri Conner).
The analytics site has them ranked No. 79 out of 130 FBS teams with a 63.5 tackling grade, a number that’s slightly below where they finished last year (64.9 grade).
“When we’ve got guys draped all over people and can’t get him on the ground, that’s kind of what I’m talking about,” Fuente said.
Hollifield didn’t have a hard time diagnosing the problem when the defense gathered to watch film of the loss on Sunday.
“We didn’t really wrap up,” Hollifield said. “We got frustrated and thought … we came down and hit people. The film showed we wanted to hit people. But hitting people ain’t going to do the job. You’ve got to tackle people. You’ve got to wrap up and do that. I felt like there was a frustration a little bit that didn’t let us play as well as we could have.”
He noticed similar let downs when opposing offenses have hit big plays throughout the season. He said everyone needs to lock into their responsibility, but sometimes in the heat of the moment that’s harder said than done.
Durant, who has 668 yards (3.2 yards per carry) after contact this season with 29 forced missed tackles, is the type of back that will take advantage of those lapses.
“That’s really all it comes down to,” Hollifield said. “That the (New England) Patriots’ big thing is just do your job. And they’ve won like six Super Bowls in the last 20 years, so it’s pretty simple.”