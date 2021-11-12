Virginia Tech’s chances against Duke could hinge on a 'pretty fundamental' part of the game

The analytics site has them ranked No. 79 out of 130 FBS teams with a 63.5 tackling grade, a number that’s slightly below where they finished last year (64.9 grade).

“When we’ve got guys draped all over people and can’t get him on the ground, that’s kind of what I’m talking about,” Fuente said.

Hollifield didn’t have a hard time diagnosing the problem when the defense gathered to watch film of the loss on Sunday.

“We didn’t really wrap up,” Hollifield said. “We got frustrated and thought … we came down and hit people. The film showed we wanted to hit people. But hitting people ain’t going to do the job. You’ve got to tackle people. You’ve got to wrap up and do that. I felt like there was a frustration a little bit that didn’t let us play as well as we could have.”

He noticed similar let downs when opposing offenses have hit big plays throughout the season. He said everyone needs to lock into their responsibility, but sometimes in the heat of the moment that’s harder said than done.

Durant, who has 668 yards (3.2 yards per carry) after contact this season with 29 forced missed tackles, is the type of back that will take advantage of those lapses.

“That’s really all it comes down to,” Hollifield said. “That the (New England) Patriots’ big thing is just do your job. And they’ve won like six Super Bowls in the last 20 years, so it’s pretty simple.”

