Virginia Tech’s hands team handles ‘nerve-racking’ moments against Louisville with ease

LOUISVILLE — Virginia Tech’s hands team played an important role on Saturday night in helping the team close out a 42-35 win over Louisville.
The special teams unit recovered two onside kicks over the final six minutes to prevent the Cardinals from getting the ball with a chance to tie the game.
“It's always a nerve-racking play because there's 15 or 20 different formations and motions that can happen really quickly,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Teams are getting really good and Louisville is very good at scheming those things up.”
The first onside kick came with 5:36 left in the game after Louisville cut Tech’s lead to 34-28. Fuente called a timeout when it became clear the Cardinals were going to try for the onside kick.
“What makes you really uneasy is when there's six minutes to go in the game and you are trying to figure out whether to put your return unit out there or the hands unit out there,” Fuente said. “That's why we burnt that timeout to get the hands unit back out there.”
The hands unit on Saturday consisted of James Mitchell, Dean Ferguson, Rayshard Ashby, Maxx Philpott on one side of the field and Jaylen Griffin, Tayvion Robinson, Keshon Artis and Jarrod Hewitt on the opposite side.
Dax Hollifield lines up in the middle with Nick Gallo, who moves over to one side or the other based on where the coaching staff thinks the kick is going. The Hokies also keep a player back down field.
“We have a hands unit that has some experience,” Fuente said. “Not just from this year, but many of the guys on there this year are experienced players.”
On the first kick attempt, Mitchell fielded the ball on a short hop at Louisville’s 48-yard line. Running back Javian Hawkins, wearing the No. 0, came close to grabbing the ball, but it took a high bounce and he missed it by a fraction of an inch.
The second onside kick came in the final minute, but Louisville’s initial attempt was blown dead on a delay of game. The Cardinals coaching staff signaled to kicker Ryan Chalifoux to change the direction of the kick as Gallo moved around trying to predict where it was going.
The officials blew the whistle as Chalifoux started towards the ball.
There wasn’t much drama to Louisville’s final attempt with the kick going right at Tayvion Robinson. The receiver took a few steps forward and fell on the ball at the 44-yard line.
“I thought they executed at a really high level today,” Fuente said.
It continued the Hokies recent run of standout plays on special teams including a kickoff return for a touchdown, recovering an onside kick of their own and converting a fake punt for a first down.
Fuente credited special teams coordinator James Shibest with having Tech ready for any scenario on special teams.
"I feel great about our special teams coordinator, I make no bones about it,” Fuente said. “In terms of details and technique, he is the best I've ever seen at coaching those things.”
