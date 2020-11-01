Virginia Tech’s hands team handles ‘nerve-racking’ moments against Louisville with ease

Dax Hollifield lines up in the middle with Nick Gallo, who moves over to one side or the other based on where the coaching staff thinks the kick is going. The Hokies also keep a player back down field.

“We have a hands unit that has some experience,” Fuente said. “Not just from this year, but many of the guys on there this year are experienced players.”

On the first kick attempt, Mitchell fielded the ball on a short hop at Louisville’s 48-yard line. Running back Javian Hawkins, wearing the No. 0, came close to grabbing the ball, but it took a high bounce and he missed it by a fraction of an inch.

The second onside kick came in the final minute, but Louisville’s initial attempt was blown dead on a delay of game. The Cardinals coaching staff signaled to kicker Ryan Chalifoux to change the direction of the kick as Gallo moved around trying to predict where it was going.

The officials blew the whistle as Chalifoux started towards the ball.

There wasn’t much drama to Louisville’s final attempt with the kick going right at Tayvion Robinson. The receiver took a few steps forward and fell on the ball at the 44-yard line.

“I thought they executed at a really high level today,” Fuente said.