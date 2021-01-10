Virginia Tech’s most important players heading into 2021

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s roster has been in flux in recent weeks.

The Hokies have lost five starters on offense, four on defense and multiple specialists since the 2020 season ended. Those numbers could climb higher as the rest of the team’s senior and grad transfers decide what to do in the coming weeks about the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave all fall student-athletes.

Based on how the roster looks now, here’s a look at the players who will determine how successful Tech is in 2021, presented in no particular order…

Tight end James Mitchell

Mitchell would have wowed NFL scouts at the combine. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end has the combination of size, speed and athleticism that will make him some money at the next level when the time comes, and Tech is lucky to have him back in the fold.

He had 26 catches for 435 yards (16.7 yards per catch) with four touchdowns. He was second in the ACC among tight ends in receiving despite missing one game and only playing a handful of snaps in another.