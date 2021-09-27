Virginia Tech’s new look offensive line will get ‘serious consideration’ to remain in place

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech may have found a new starting offensive line.
Tech replaced starting right tackle Silas Dzansi with Tyrell Smith when he suffered a right ankle injury against West Virginia last week, but the coaches took a more drastic approach on Saturday against Richmond with Dzansi still sidelined.
The Hokies started Lecitus Smith at left tackle, Brock Hoffman at left guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Kaden Moore at right guard and Luke Tenuta at right tackle.
It was Smith’s first time anywhere but left guard in a collegiate game — Tenuta flipped sides to make it easier on Smith — and Hoffman’s first start at guard since 2018 when he was at Coastal Carolina.
The results in the box score weren’t drastic with Tech averaging 3.2 yards per carry on the ground and putting up 318 total yards of offense, but the coaching staff was pleased.
"I like that lineup,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, on Monday. “We'll have to see if that's the way we continue to go or not. But I liked those five guys out there in that spot. Certainly, there were times we could play better, but in general terms I think that lineup in those spots warrants serious consideration.”
The group did cut down on the penalties — the line was called for five against West Virginia, but only had one penalty on Saturday — and were better in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, the line allowed 13 overall pressures (six sacks) against West Virginia and only three (two sacks) against Richmond.
“I thought having kind of a full week to get ready at those positions, we were pleased,” offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “Lecitus looked good on the edge. Johnny did a nice job there at center. Moving, of course, Luke can play either of the edges. So they looked comfortable to me. That’s a good group, a good solid group.”
Fuente said figuring out the long term plan at offensive line was one of the coaching staff’s top priorities during the off week
“You shuttled the offensive line a little bit, you got to come to some level of understanding where that needs to go,” Fuente said. “What gives you the best chance to be successful, what gives you the chance to have some depth with what you got. How does that need to look?”
This doesn’t mean that Dzansi will be the odd man out.
Fuente and Cornelsen both said that Dzansi will continue to get reps with the first team line when he’s healthy enough to return. After Saturday’s game, Fuente said he didn’t expect Dzansi to be out long term and the ankle injury he suffered didn’t require surgery.
Dzansi is capable of playing guard as well, which is the position he spent nearly the entire spring at with Parker Clements working with the first team at right tackle.
“Silas at tackle, I think that’s where we want to leave him,” Cornelsen said. “And Kaden has played really well. I don’t think he’s a guy that needs to come out necessarily in that rotation. I think the way we feel right now, it’s Johnny and Silas as the fifth guy. Those two fifth guys for us. Moving Luke around a little bit when we need to and Brock is the other one that can move around a bit too.”