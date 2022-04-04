Virginia Tech’s new staff lands first verbal commitment for 2023 recruiting class

Offensive lineman Lance Williams verbally committed to Virginia Tech on Monday night.

Williams made the announcement on WBIR’s 6 p.m. news broadcast by taking off his Alcoa High School letterman jacket to reveal a Hokies t-shirt.

“I knew it was the place for me the second I was up there,” Williams told WBIR sports director Karthik Venkataraman.

The three-star lineman out of Alcoa High School in Tennessee is new Tech coach Brent Pry’s first commitment for the 2023 signing class. According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Williams ranked No. 696 nationally and No. 26 within Tennessee.

Williams had a list of 16 scholarship offers including ones from South Carolina, West Virginia, Purdue, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

He’s listed on his Hudl page at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds and plays a position, offensive tackle, that’s a big priority for Tech this recruiting cycle. The Hokies currently have walk-ons working with the second-team offense (William Jones and Chris Boyd) at tackle this spring.

The offensive lineman also fits the criteria Pry laid out in January of being less than six hours from Blacksburg. Alcoa High School is about a three hours and 30 minutes drive from Virginia Tech’s campus.

Tech landed three players from Tennessee in the 2021 signing class and five recruits overall during Fuente’s tenure.

New outside linebackers coach Shawn Quinn was hoping to give the new staff a boost in the area with his strong connections to the state. He spent three years as the defensive coordinator at Maryville High School early in his career before making the jump to the collegiate level with a job at the University of Tennessee as an offensive graduate assistant.

He returned to the state in 2016 for a two-year stint at Tennessee Tech as the teams’s defensive coordinator.

Williams’ junior year video highlight shows an offensive lineman who knows how to use his size. He consistently plays to the whistle — many of the various clips end with him throwing a defender to the ground — and has the athleticism to get to the second level. The two-time state wrestling champion was particularly impressive in the run game.

