Virginia Tech’s offense nearing rock bottom as 2021 season reaches midway point

So what now?

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente took the blame for Saturday night’s poor performance, but didn’t have immediate answers when asked for possible solutions to the offense’s downward trend.

“We’ll have to look at everything,” Fuente said. "As I sit here before you, I don’t have an answer. I know it’s my job to try and find it so we can play as well as we possibly can — whatever level that is.”

One of the more common tactics coaches use to spark a struggling offense is switching quarterbacks. Fuente did that himself in 2019 by replacing Ryan Willis with Hendon Hooker, but the Hokies don’t have another veteran option on the roster this season behind starter Braxton Burmeister.

While Tahj Bullock is an intriguing prospect — he has all kinds of arm talent — Fuente said last week that the true freshman simply isn’t ready.

It’s hard to imagine a staff shake-up either.

Fuente was asked about taking over play-calling in 2019 and called the question the most “ludicrous crap” he’s ever heard.