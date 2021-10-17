Virginia Tech’s offense nearing rock bottom as 2021 season reaches midway point

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans in the mood for some scares ahead of Halloween just need to look at the offense’s numbers through six games.
They are downright terrifying.
The Hokies rank No. 120 in FBS (out of 130 teams) in total offense with 310.5 yards per game. They have the No. 111 ranked scoring offense (21.7 points), No. 93 rushing offense (129.8 yards) and No. 106 passing offense (180.7 yards).
Going into Week 6, Tech had one of the most inefficient offenses in the country, according to advanced metrics tracked by Football Outsiders.
The Hokies ranked No. 113 with a first-down rate of 61.4%, a measurement that tracks the percentage of offensive drives that earn at least one first down, and No. 116 with a busted drive rate of 18.2%, a measurement that tracks the percentage of drives that gain zero or negative yards.
Those rates won’t get any better when this week's 28-7 loss to Pittsburgh gets factored in.
Tech had 12 offensive possessions on Saturday (not factoring in the shortened drives at the end of each half) and had six three-and-outs and three possessions that finished with zero or negative yardage.
So what now?
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente took the blame for Saturday night’s poor performance, but didn’t have immediate answers when asked for possible solutions to the offense’s downward trend.
“We’ll have to look at everything,” Fuente said. "As I sit here before you, I don’t have an answer. I know it’s my job to try and find it so we can play as well as we possibly can — whatever level that is.”
One of the more common tactics coaches use to spark a struggling offense is switching quarterbacks. Fuente did that himself in 2019 by replacing Ryan Willis with Hendon Hooker, but the Hokies don’t have another veteran option on the roster this season behind starter Braxton Burmeister.
While Tahj Bullock is an intriguing prospect — he has all kinds of arm talent — Fuente said last week that the true freshman simply isn’t ready.
It’s hard to imagine a staff shake-up either.
Fuente was asked about taking over play-calling in 2019 and called the question the most “ludicrous crap” he’s ever heard.
Before the off week, he wasn’t as critical fielding questions about the team’s offensive play-calling, but he also took an optimistic tone when discussing offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and his ability to get things turned around.
“It is our job to put our guys in the best situation,” Fuente said at the time. “We’ve got to get better at that. Their execution is our responsibility. And we’ve got to get better at that. But, I would also say, there’s nobody better at ironing out the minutia it takes to give our guys a chance to be successful than Brad.”
Tech already had its off week and closes out the season with seven games in seven weeks. Teams rarely make large-scale schematic changes during the season considering the lack of practice time, and doing so at this point in the season really isn’t feasible.
So, again, what now?
Fuente and his staff spent Sunday trying to figure that out in hopes of trying to salvage what's left of the season.