Virginia Tech’s pecking order at running back didn’t change much during spring camp

BLACKSBURG — The most anticipated position battle for Virginia Tech this spring was at running back.
Tech needs to find a replacement for running back Khalil Herbert, who had a brief but memorable one-year stint in Blacksburg.
Herbert was the program’s most productive running back since David Wilson ran for 1,700-plus yards in 2011. The Kansas transfer brought an explosive element to Tech’s ground game that was missing throughout coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.
The Hokies had 15 practices this spring to evaluate eight potential contenders — four more running backs will enroll this summer — but there wasn’t much drama in how things unfolded.
Fuente laid out a tentative two-deep Fuente in early March that featured Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear at the top with Marco Lee and Keshawn King in the next tier. He told The Roanoke Times in a phone interview on Wednesday that’s basically where things stand as the team turns its eyes towards summer conditioning.
"Not really,” Fuente said, when asked if the pecking order was different. “I wouldn't say there was much (change)."
Blackshear (279 carries) and Holston (173 carries) had the early edge in the competition thanks to their experience.
Holston’s career numbers aren’t too flashy — he’s rushed for 715 yards (4.1 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns — but the coaching staff is confident he can be a successful primary back in Tech’s offense.
Blackshear is more likely to have a multifaceted role in the offense as he continues to split time at running back and wide receiver. He could also have an expanded special teams role this fall.
Fuente acknowledged it would be a “weird path” for Holston to win the starting job for the first time as a fifth-year senior, but the running back has shown a new level of confidence this spring.
“I know this: Jalen Holston is a really good football player,” Fuente said, in March. “When you watch him, and he doesn’t get any credit for anything he does on special teams, but he does some really, really good things. He gets credit internally, just not externally.”
That’s not to say the door is shut on the competition.
Fuente was happy with the group’s overall progress and specifically mentioned Tahj Gary and Keshawn King making some big strides this spring that left the coaching staff eager to see how they carry that momentum through the coming months.
“They are very similar,” Fuente said. “They have to be consistent, that's in all areas of their life. They have to be consistent with what we are asking them to do in all areas. They are very capable of doing what we are asking them to do in terms of consistency, it's just a matter of being able to put together."
King had 494 yards (340 rushing) with a pair of touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019. He had seven plays of 20-yards or more including a 54-yard run in a win over Furman and a 64-yard reception from Quincy Patterson against Georgia Tech.
He didn’t get any touches in Tech’s offense last fall.
Gary, who was a 2019 signee along with King, made his debut in a 34-17 win over Rhode Island that season. The Georgia native got four carries with the game well in hand, but it was a meaningful moment for a running back who suffered a horrific leg injury as a senior at Woodward Academy that required emergency surgery.
“I would have never even considered that on signing day that we would have discussions about him playing in a game,” Fuente said, at the time.
Gary brings a bit of a different power back element to Tech’s offense at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds. He’s the second heaviest running back on the roster (behind Marco Lee, who is listed at 227 pounds).