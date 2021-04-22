Virginia Tech’s pecking order at running back didn’t change much during spring camp

Blackshear is more likely to have a multifaceted role in the offense as he continues to split time at running back and wide receiver. He could also have an expanded special teams role this fall.

Fuente acknowledged it would be a “weird path” for Holston to win the starting job for the first time as a fifth-year senior, but the running back has shown a new level of confidence this spring.

“I know this: Jalen Holston is a really good football player,” Fuente said, in March. “When you watch him, and he doesn’t get any credit for anything he does on special teams, but he does some really, really good things. He gets credit internally, just not externally.”

That’s not to say the door is shut on the competition.

Fuente was happy with the group’s overall progress and specifically mentioned Tahj Gary and Keshawn King making some big strides this spring that left the coaching staff eager to see how they carry that momentum through the coming months.

“They are very similar,” Fuente said. “They have to be consistent, that's in all areas of their life. They have to be consistent with what we are asking them to do in all areas. They are very capable of doing what we are asking them to do in terms of consistency, it's just a matter of being able to put together."