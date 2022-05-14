Virginia Tech’s projected 2022 depth chart for the defense coming out of spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry didn’t hit the transfer portal to reshape his new defense.

Pry’s strategy relied on making sweeping position changes — 10 in total — after taking over with many of those coming at the midway point of camp. It will take some time for those guys to settle in beyond a handful of spring practices and that makes the projected two-deep a little more uncertain going into the offseason.

Here’s where things stand:

Defensive tackle

1. Norell Pollard & Josh Fuga

2. Mario Kendricks & Wilfried Pene

Pollard had a solid spring camp and is among a small group of players the coaching staff is looking to for veteran leadership. Pry wants Pollard to be productive on a more consistent basis like he was in the spring game when he had multiple pressures with a sack.

Fuga closed out camp trending in the right direction as well.

The coaching staff was initially worried about whether or not Fuga would be a fit in the defense after watching his film. Pry told Fuga about his concerns before spring practice, and those conversations gave the fourth-year tackle a blueprint for where he needed to improve.

He eliminated many of those shortcomings, and will continue to have a significant role on the defense.

Kendricks was limited the entire spring camp as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. He might regain a starting spot this fall — Pollard and Kendricks have been paired together throughout their careers — but even if he doesn’t his workload probably won’t be drastically different than the other two.

Pene remains a wild card here.

This was the France native’s first offseason working on the defensive side of the ball. Kendricks’ injury allowed Pene to spend the entire spring with the second-team defense, and those were important reps for a player that didn’t have a ton of overall football experience to begin with.

He’s got a lot of potential — Pry specifically raved about his quick feet, which he described as the most important attribute for a defensive tackle — and was in consideration for the defense’s most improved player award, which went to Fuga.

After those top two groups is where things get dicey. Tech is an injury away from relying on a true freshman or walk-on at the position.

While the Hokies have four freshman signees at the position, it’s unclear how quickly they will be ready to contribute.

There’s still buzz around Braelin Moore moving to the offensive side of the ball and fellow early enrollee Gunner Givens looks like he’s another offseason away in the weight room from cracking the rotation.

The coaches used spring camp to develop some insurance along those lines by having defensive ends Mattheus Carroll and Nigel Simmons rotate on the inside to give them some additional options.

Defensive end

TyJuan Garbutt & Cole Nelson Jaylen Griffin & Eli Adams

Tech tried to reshape the defensive end room a few years ago by signing a trio of big-bodied, long-armed pass rushers in Justin Beadles, Robert Wooten and Derrell Bailey. The attempted reboot didn’t quite work out as all three transferred out.

The new staff is attempting to do the same thing with a new crop of signees (Rashaud Pernell, Kyree Moyston, Keyshawn Burgos) and position changes (Jorden McDonald and Lakeem Rudolph), but that transformation isn’t going to happen overnight.

Those position changes didn’t happen until midway through spring camp and the freshmen have yet to arrive on campus.

Tech also has an incoming transfer at the position — Nebraska’s Pheldarius Payne — that will likely jump in the rotation once he arrives. He only has three career sacks at the FBS level, but is still more experienced than much of the room.

Garbutt is probably as close to a lock for a starting spot as there is.

While Amare Barno received much of the attention last season, Garbutt was actually Tech’s most effective pass rusher for long stretches with three sacks, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. He’s in that same leadership role as Pollard, and is relishing the opportunity to mentor the younger players he’s working with.

That includes Nelson, who has quickly emerged as the player to watch at defensive end. The Johns Creek High School (Ga.) alum was one of the most sought after prospects from Tech’s 2021 class with more than 30 offers. He worked his way into the rotation as a true freshman, and Pry said Nelson has all sorts of untapped potential.

Griffin and Adams get the nods with the second team, but the exact rotation at the position remains to be determined.

Linebacker

Alan Tisdale, Dax Hollifield & Keonta Jenkins Jaden Keller, Keshon Artis & J.R. Walker

Tech’s switch to a more traditional 4-3 defense will have a big impact on a small group of players working at the strong side linebacker spot. The McDonald twins got a brief audition at the spot, but the Hokies settled on a different pair of converted safeties (Jenkins and Walker) at the position.

Walker got a head start since Jenkins didn’t land at linebacker until midway through camp, but Jenkins is the more experienced of the two and showed real promise when he started a pair of games as a true freshman. The 6-foot-3 Jenkins also has a distinctive size advantage over the 6-foot Walker. That additional size can pose a problem for quarterbacks looking when dropping back to throw.

The good news for Jenkins and Walker is they have Holllfield and Tisdale — a pair of veterans — anchoring the other two spots, which should help them along.

Cornerback

Dorian Strong & Armani Chatman Brion Murray & DJ Harvey

The two-deep here won’t matter much since all four corners will have prominent roles.

Strong, Chatman and Murray will form a strong rotation. Murray didn’t have a great showing in the spring game — he got burned by Kaleb Smith on both the receiver’s long touchdowns — but he was a fixture on the first-team defense at practice. They all have starting experience, and Pry expressed confidence in each of them during camp.

Harvey, a redshirt freshman out of California, is going to get the bulk of reps at nickel. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve praised Harvey’s instinctiveness during camp, and the staff believes Harvey has the athleticism to be a playmaker.

Safety

Chamarri Conner & Nasir Peoples Ny’Quee Hawkins & Jalen Stroman

Pry has been a little vague about where each player at safety is lining up, but it looks like he settled with Conner at field safety and Peoples at the boundary.

Conner has been a longtime fixture in Tech’s defense at nickel where he had a tendency to rely on his aggressive playing style over technique and allowed too many big plays behind the defense because of it.

Pry hopes the position change to the back level of the defense will help Conner, who has NFL aspirations, to be a more consistent playmaker. It was a no-brainer pairing him with Peoples, who started all 13 games last season, and showed steady improvement this spring.

Hawkins is the surprise name in the group.

The previous coaching staff didn’t seem to have a ton of confidence in the fourth-year safety. He only played in seven games over the last two seasons and most of that playing time came in blowout losses.

This new staff didn’t share those same concerns. Hawkins was all over the field in the spring game — he had five tackles with a tackle for a loss — and was praised for his overall quickness.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.