Virginia Tech’s quarterback plans not set in stone after 2-0 start

“To be honest with you, we are taking it one day at a time,” Fuente said after the game. “We'll evaluate this and see how it goes and make our decisions as we move through there. I know we have three great kids with experience that have played well. We need all of them ready to play each week."

Fuente did take the time to single out Hooker after the game for the way the quarterback conducted himself on the sidelines during the win.

“He was unbelievable on the sidelines,” Fuente said. “I told him right at the end of the game, I was so proud of him. He was great."

Fuente was also complimentary of Burmeister, who made some clutch throws down the stretch including a 36-yard completion to Tre Turner and a 56-yarder to Tayvion Robinson. He finished the game 9 of 24 with 163 yards and three touchdowns (two rushing) along with 15 carries for 54 yards.

Burmeister was involved in two turnovers — an interception and a fumbled handoff exchange — but Fuente wasn’t overly concerned about the miscues.

"The interception got away from him,” Fuente said. “The ball looked to me like it slipped out of his hands...He gave our guys an opportunity to make plays.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

