BLACKSBURG — Amare Barno needed to call home.

Virginia Tech’s new defensive coaching staff approached Barno before the Hokies opened fall camp in August about changing positions from linebacker to defensive end. Barno visited with head coach Justin Fuente and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.

Fuente and Hamilton might not have known Barno was hesitant about the position change given the defender’s soft-spoken nature, but it was conversations he had with his family that helped ease his initial concerns.

“He wasn’t sure about it,” his mother Tonia Barno-Middleton said. “They told him it would be great, but at the end of the day he had to feel good about it.”

Tonia believed Tech’s coaching staff had her son’s best interests at heart as did his older sister Tiadora.

“They know what they are doing, he just needed to calm down,” Tiadora Weston said. “We are always in his corner, he knows we would never steer him wrong. That's why he always comes to us first before making any type of decision."

Leaning on family is how Barno made the climb from junior college to Blacksburg in the first place.

He would call home daily while attending Butler Community College in Kansas. The school was a world away from his family’s home in Blythewood, South Carolina, with a 20-hour drive making it impossible for regular visits.

It’s also how a 10-year-old Amare and his siblings overcame the death of their father Willie Barno. After Willie passed away in 2007 of prostate cancer, the family rallied together and found comfort in the face of tragedy through their strong bond.

It’s made Amare’s recent success all the more sweeter for his family who know the challenges he’s faced to get to this moment.

It broke him

Amare was always quiet growing up in a house with six siblings. His family has grown in the years since with his mother remarrying and having two more children, and he has three step-siblings.

With a 10-year age gap separating the Barno children, Tiadora said there was never a dull moment in the house. She was closest with Amare, who would regularly drag her outside to play football when the two weren’t trying to cause trouble together.

“We were closer in age, so we were close,” Tiadora said. “Everybody else thought he was quiet and sweet, but we were something else together."

Life took a more serious turn for Amare when the Barnos found out about their dad’s diagnosis.

Willie Barno was hospitalized with back pain and fatigue when the doctors told him he had Stage 4 prostate cancer. He passed away six months later.

“It went down hill,” Tiadora said. “It came out of nowhere for us. It hit him so hard that we didn't get time to even process it — before you know it now he's gone.”

It was a devastating loss for Amare.

"That broke him, they were really close,” Tiadora said. “...He wouldn't cry for a long time. His attitude toward things really changed; it took him a minute to get back to himself."

According to Tiadora, Amare acted out in the months that followed until his mother sat him down and “straightened him out.”

“He would just go up to his room, ignore his friends and not talk to anybody,” Tonia Barno-Middleton said. “He would clam up. He's not a talker, and I think that's what happened from that. He handled his feelings like that.”

As he developed a reputation as a coachable student-athlete willing to put in the hard work to succeed in the years that followed, those introverted tendencies stayed with him.

"Oh my gosh, if you get five words out of him you’d be lucky, but they always say still waters run deep” Butler Community College coach Tim Schaffner said. “There's a lot going on there, but he's not flamboyant, not a bigger talker on the field, off the field or anywhere. He's very dialed in to what he's doing.”

Reaching new heights

Another event that changed Amare Barno’s life was a growth spurt going into ninth grade that left him towering over his entire family and just about everyone one of his classmates at Westwood High School.

“I used to call him The Hulk,” Tiadore said, with a laugh. “It was all of sudden, he just shot up. It was like what just happened?”

His mother credits his height to her family’s side, but at 6-foot-6 he’s the tallest of his siblings by a solid four inches. He left a strong first impression on former Westwood coach Dustin Curtis, who took over as the program’s coach going into Amare’s senior year.

"Oh my gosh, we had a couple guys on defense that were real salty looking and he was obviously one that stood out,” Curtis said.

Curtis’ defensive coordinator relied on a hybrid 4-4, 4-2-5 defense and shuffled Barno between outside linebacker and boundary safety.

“Sure enough he had the hips and the speed to do it at the high school level,” Curtis said. “He was a real intimidating presence back there. He was real quiet, but every kid knew he would take your head off.”

Recruiting interest in Barno picked up after he started in South Carolina’s North-South All-Star Game as a late roster addition. The spot opened up for Barno the week of the game and he was named a starter after just two practices.

Barno came close to landing at Liberty for then-coach Turner Gill. The Flames linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder heavily pursued Barno before national signing day in 2017, but he fell “just short” of qualifying, according to Curtis.

“They (Liberty) just couldn't make it work out,” Curtis said. “I want to say his sophomore year was a little bit sluggish [of an] academic year and [he] got a little bit behind. He recovered by his senior year, but it was kind of too little too late. He was just below the cut off mark.”

Barno fell into a perfect situation at Butler Community College. Schaffner recruited the area for years and immediately saw Barno’s potential. Barno became close with Schaffner, who also was the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

He had a breakout season as a sophomore with 71 tackles (44 solo) with 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

There wasn’t much drama to Barno’s second go-around on the recruiting trail with Nebraska and Virginia Tech quickly emerging as his top two options. Barno loved Nebraska’s tradition, but the thought of his family being in the stands only once or twice a year for another two years was something Amare wasn’t comfortable with.

Barno received a scholarship offer on a visit to Blacksburg the weekend before early signing day in 2018. He needed less than 24 hours to make a decision.

“I knew he made his mind up before he even left,” Tiadora said. “I knew he was going to Virginia Tech."

A quarterback’s nightmare

There’s a clear consensus among Barno’s former coaches about his move to defensive end.

"I think it's phenomenal,” Curtis said.

He didn’t have any experience at the position — he briefly played some defensive tackle in high school and had some pass rushing responsibilities as an outside linebacker at Butler — but his 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame gave him an instant head start.

“Obviously, anytime you have got a kid with that length in his arms, he's going to pressure the quarterback, get hands in his face and be a disruptive athlete,” Curtis said.

Tech has relied on Barno along with Youngstown St. grad transfer Justus Reed to provide a much-needed jolt to the team’s pass rush. Barno leads the team with 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He was one of the bright spots against Wake Forest with a career-high three tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

For defensive minded coaches like Schaffner, the position change won’t just help the Hokies make life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks. He envisions Hamilton eventually taking advantage of Barno’s time spent as a safety and outside linebacker.

“If you are 5-foot-10, your margin for error in coverage is very small,” Schaffner said. “If you are 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan you might not have to be in the guy's back pocket. It makes it difficult for quarterbacks to judge that because they can't appreciate how much ground that guy could cover."

It was the first thing Curtis brought up as well when discussing Barno’s upside at defensive end. Barno has put on additional weight since roaming the deep safety for Westwood High School, but he’s still athletic for a defender his size.

“He will probably give the coaches some ability to do some zone drop schemes with their ends and bring some backer pressure and send him out to the flats,” Curtis said. “He's adept at doing that. He'll be able to make a play on the ball in those situations.”

Curtis thinks back to the time he called on Barno to go it alone for an entire game against Blythewood tight end Roger Carter, who earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention last year at Georgia State. Barno helped shut Carter down in the 28-20 loss, and had six tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.

Two of the pass breakups were jarring hits on would-be catches by Kenny Benton that left the receiver laying on the field in obvious pain.

“We really figured out that he was a legit safety when he actually covered him in man…” Curtis said. “We had some man schemed to try and take away their best weapons. Carter was one of their best pass-catchers that season.”

'Dude’s a baller'

Barno was a force on Saturday against Wake Forest — all three of his tackles for loss came in the second half — but his teammates believe he’s only scratching the surface of his talent.

“That’s my big brother,” linebacker Alan Tisdale said. “He’s an athlete, man. Sometimes when he was at linebacker, I wanted to model my game like him. Because he’s fast, explosive, he’s everything you want for a d-end. He’s just a freak, man.”

He’s also kept the special teams role on Tech’s coverage teams that he earned rave reviews for in in the final four games of the 2019 season. Barno earned Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for the first time heading into the Hokies game against Boston College in Week 4.

“Dude’s a baller,” defensive end Justus Reed said. “His ceiling is limitless, man.”

Barno’s success came after missing an extended period of practice time during fall camp with a strained hip. The hip injury came just days after Fuente announced the defender’s position change.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barno is the second-highest rated pass rusher on the defensive line through five games while averaging 31 snaps a game. The analytics site credits Barno with nine quarterback pressures this season (four sacks, one quarterback hurry and four quarterback hurries).

“Barno is probably the longest, fastest guy I’ve seen,” fellow defensive end Emmanuel Belmar said. “He’s just so athletic, so you know, it’s definitely a mismatch every single time he goes up against offensive tackles...He continues to get better every single week — getting his pass-rush rhythms down and he just every single day is going to get better. Next year, who knows? He’s going to be one of the best pass rushers in the country.”

Hearing those words would have made Amare’s father proud.

It's something Tiadora talks with her brother about it all the time. Amare is rarely one to boast, but she tries to make sure he’s taking pride in his accomplishments like his father would have wanted him to.

“He's a very humble person,” Tiadora said. “He doesn't really say much. He doesn't brag on himself, but everybody is really proud of him. That's a lot to come back from. He should be proud of himself.”

