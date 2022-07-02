Virginia Tech’s recruiting efforts pay off with summer commitment streak

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech heads into the July 4th weekend on a recruiting hot streak.

The Hokies coaching staff had a busy month of June hosting dozens of official visits and a series of camps.

That work paid off this week with a string of verbal commitments — one each day from Tuesday to Friday — to give Tech 13 verbal commitments in its 2023 class and the No. 35 overall class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

The streak started on Tuesday when Appomattox County linebacker Tavorian Copeland verbally committed. Copeland is a three-star linebacker ranked No. 20 in the state of Virginia and the No. 65 linebacker.

Three of the four verbal commitments Tech landed this weekend were at the linebacker position. The Hokies didn’t sign any players at the position in the 2022 class, but are looking to bolster the room going forward as it transitions to a more traditional 4-3 scheme.

Tech landed a rare verbal commitment out of Indiana on Wednesday from Aycen Stevens, a linebacker out of Decatur Central High School. The last high school recruit to sign with the Hokies out of the state was Kris Harley in 2011.

While Indianapolis is outside the 300 mile radius from Blacksburg new coach Brent Pry wants to focus on, Stevens was an exception. Stevens’ older brother Tommy was a quarterback at Penn State from 2015 to 2018.

Stevens was ranked No. 9 in Indiana and the No. 50 linebacker nationally. He had plenty of Power 5 offers to choose from including Iowa State, Purdue, Indiana, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Tech landed a third linebacker commitment on Thursday from Caleb Woodson, a three-star prospect that is ranked No. 28 in Virginia. The Northern Virginia native out of Battlefield High School had a dozen scholarship offers including ones from South Carolina, Florida State, Wake Forest and Virginia.

The fourth commitment of the week was from a legacy recruit, Braylon Johnson, whose family has ties to the heyday of Frank Beamer’s tenure.

Johnson’s father is former Tech defensive back Loren Johnson, who went on to take over the program at Highland Springs and turn it into a perennial contender.

Braylon Johnson is a three-star prospect ranked No. 24 in the state with more than 20 scholarship offers. The list includes South Carolina, Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Tech could continue the streak in the coming days with multiple targets scheduled to announce their commitments in the coming days — Life Christian Academy defensive back Antonio Cotman (July 2), Southern Nash (NC) athlete Tralon Mitchell (July 2) and Powdersville (SC) athlete Thomas Williams (July 4).

