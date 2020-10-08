Virginia Tech’s short-handed special teams units doing ‘admirable job’ in face of weekly upheaval

“There’s only so much time during the week you can devote to special teams, and all of a sudden you’ve got guys that have repped all week that aren’t available, and your second and third team and guy that was on the right side is now on the left side,” Fuente said. “So, when you’re used to hearing a call and step right, now he hears the same call, but he’s supposed to step left, I mean, the kind of jigsaw puzzle and putting the puzzle together continues well up into Friday night now.”

Tech punted six times against Duke and the Blue Devils lone return went for no gain early in the first quarter. Running back Jalen Holston tackled Jalon Calhoun at his own 18-yard line. Calhoun was surrounded by four Hokies on the play when he fielded Oscar Bradburn’s punt on a hop.

Duke kick returner Jalen Stinson returned a pair of kicks in the third quarter and should have been tackled inside his own 20-yard line both times. He bounced off a tackle on a 27-yard yard return, but a couple minutes later was brought down at his own 15-yard line with Banks and backup running back Keshawn King getting down the field quickly and making the stop.

Fuente ran down the sidelines with words of encouragement for King and Banks as they made their way off the field.