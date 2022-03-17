Virginia Tech’s updated roster reveals 2022 signees jersey numbers, veteran number changes

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech revealed its updated roster for spring camp on Wednesday.

The absence of safety Devon Hunter and linebacker Reid Pulliam on the roster was the biggest news to come out of it. There was also a position change with J.R. Walker moving from safety to linebacker.

Tech’s updated roster also provided up to date jersey numbers for players. There were a handful of veteran players who grabbed new numbers — all moving to lower digits — and the team’s lengthy list of 2022 signees were all assigned numbers.

There were eight new Hokies that landed highly sought after single digits, which included South Carolina quarterback transfer Jason Brown landing the No. 1 alongside Chamarri Conner. The number was rarely allowed during Justin Fuente’s tenure and Brown is the first player on offense to wear No. 1 since wide receiver Isiah Ford.

Here’s a look at Tech’s updated roster numbers…

Number changes

No. 3 Da’Wain Lofton, WR (formerly No. 18)

No. 5 Nasir Peoples, DB (No. 31)

No. 8 Brion Murray, CB (No. 37)

No. 9 Armani Chatman CB (No. 27)

No. 42 Da’Shawn Elder, DB (No. 58)

No. 58 Jack Hollfield, OL (No. 66)

2022 signees

No. 1 Jason Brown, QB

No. 2 Jadan Blue, WR

No. 2 Keyshawn Burgos, DL

No. 5 Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, WR

No. 6 Grant Wells, QB

No. 7 Devin Farrell, QB

No. 7 Kyree Moyston, DL

No. 9 Harrison Saint Germain, TE

No. 11 Tucker Holloway, WR

No. 12 Cam Johnson, WR

No. 13Daequan Wright, TE

No. 22 Bryce Duke, RB

No. 24 Mansoor Delane, DB

No. 32 Gunner Givens, DL

No. 35 Rashaud Pernell, DL

No. 55 Lemar Law, DL

No. 61 Braeline Moore, DL

No. 65 Xavier Chaplin, OL

No. 66 Hunter Mclain, OL

No. 76 Johnny Dickson, OL

No. 77 Brody Meadows, OL

No. 79 Johnny Garrett, OL

No. 82 Benji Gosnell, TE

