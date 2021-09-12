Virginia Tech’s win over Middle Tennessee highlights ‘readiness’ of backup quarterbacks

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente lamented the trials and tribulations backup quarterbacks go through on Saturday after a 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee.
Fuente was once the backup for the Oklahoma Sooners during his own playing days before transferring to Murray State.
“It sucks,” Fuente said. “It really does...it’s the hardest job. Everybody talks about the starters. Well, the starters know they’re going to play. In order to get ready to play any game, the quarterback position has the most work to do. And so doing all that work week in and week out not knowing if you’re going to play one snap or 100 snaps, but you’re also one twisted ankle away from being the guy, is really difficult mentally and difficult emotionally.”
The discussion came after Tech utilized three quarterbacks in the win with backups Knox Kadum and Connor Blumrick each getting multiple chances under center at various points during the game.
Kadum was thrown into Tech’s game against Clemson last year when Tech also played three quarterbacks.
His first appearance came under similar circumstances on Saturday when starter Braxton Burmeister suffered an injury. Burmeister took a hit directly to the neck area and spent about four minutes of game time being checked out by trainers.
Kadum mostly handed the ball off — he played seven snaps and only attempted one pass — but Fuente could tell he's developed an increased confidence.
“Knox, at a moment’s notice, was forced to go into the game and operate at a high level, and that’s exactly what he did,” Fuente said.
Kadum came back in to finish out the fourth quarter. He got Tech across midfield with a pair of completions going for first downs and two carries for 13 yards.
“I thought he looked good,” Burmeister said. “I thought he looked comfortable. He had a check and a run that he got a little loose on, got like six yards, looked good. He threw the ball pretty well.”
Tech got to pick its spots with Blumrick, who made the most out of both his appearances.
He came in for the first time in the second quarter with a fresh set of downs inside Middle Tennessee’s 10-yard line. His second appearance was early in the fourth quarter with Tech driving in enemy territory once again.
Blumrick scored a 2-yard touchdown in the first half and had a 33-yard gain in the fourth quarter. It was Tech's longest run of the game and set up Raheem Blackshear’s second touchdown.
It was the first time Blumrick had the ball in his hands on offense since a November 2019 game against South Carolina. The then Texas A&M running back had nine carries for 28 yards that season. He had three carries for 38 yards against Middle Tennessee.
“It’s something we’ve worked on for some time,” Fuente said, of Blumrick. “We haven’t gone into practice and said, ‘Connor, you’re only going to run these three plays.’ That’s not the way it works. He goes in and he takes skel reps. He’s a capable passer. I just think he does bring us an element of size and speed and courage to run the ball effectively. And his plays, he did. I see in practice and I see him go about his business, and I feel good about not having an issue with putting him in the ballgame.”