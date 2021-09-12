Virginia Tech’s win over Middle Tennessee highlights ‘readiness’ of backup quarterbacks

Kadum mostly handed the ball off — he played seven snaps and only attempted one pass — but Fuente could tell he's developed an increased confidence.

“Knox, at a moment’s notice, was forced to go into the game and operate at a high level, and that’s exactly what he did,” Fuente said.

Kadum came back in to finish out the fourth quarter. He got Tech across midfield with a pair of completions going for first downs and two carries for 13 yards.

“I thought he looked good,” Burmeister said. “I thought he looked comfortable. He had a check and a run that he got a little loose on, got like six yards, looked good. He threw the ball pretty well.”

Tech got to pick its spots with Blumrick, who made the most out of both his appearances.

He came in for the first time in the second quarter with a fresh set of downs inside Middle Tennessee’s 10-yard line. His second appearance was early in the fourth quarter with Tech driving in enemy territory once again.

Blumrick scored a 2-yard touchdown in the first half and had a 33-yard gain in the fourth quarter. It was Tech's longest run of the game and set up Raheem Blackshear’s second touchdown.