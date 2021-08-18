Virginia Tech safety Devin Taylor no longer with the team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Devin Taylor is no longer with the football team, according to Justin Fuente.
Fuente made the announcement at his press conference on Wednesday.
"I'm not sure what his future plans are, but we will be moving on this season without him," Fuente said. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Taylor was limited to open fall camp from a leg injury he suffered at the end of spring. He was competing for the starting spot alongside Devon Hunter at boundary safety. Fuente declined to elaborate on the situation other than saying there was an undisclosed issue that came up recently.
"It was something over the last couple of days that we had dealt with and we are moving forward," Fuente said.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder transferred to Virginia Tech in August last year from Illinois State. He earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First-Team honors in 2019 at corner. He led the league with 24 passes defended and had five interceptions.
Taylor ended up moving to safety a few weeks into the season with Tech's secondary dealing with a wave of absences from COVID-19 protocols. He started the team's last eight games at boundary safety and had 55 tackles (36 solo) with two interceptions and four passes defended.
The coaching staff hasn't had time to fully evaluate the safety spot in the wake of Taylor's departure, but Fuente said moving Tae Daley back to boundary spot is a strong possibility. The Vanderbilt transfer only recently moved to free safety to balance out the depth in the room. Daley practiced at the boundary spot for all of spring camp and has experience at both positions.
"We'll kind of juggle it around and see," Fuente said. "I think we have two really bright young players with Keonta (Jenkins) and Jalen (Stroman)... The boundary we will talk about with the return of Devon, and you got Tae Daley who has got some experience that has been there, and J.R. Walker has been there. I don't know fi there will be new names that arise because of that departure."