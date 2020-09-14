Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter arrested on two criminal charges

Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter was arrested by the Christiansburg Police Department on Sunday. Hunter was charged with strangling another to cause wound or injury and simple assault against a family member.

According to jail records, Hunter was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Sunday at 3:10 where he’s being held without bond until his initial court appearance.

The strangulation charge is a Class 6 felony while the assault charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

According to Virginia state law the felony is punishable with "a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than five years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both."

The misdemeanor calls for a maximum jail sentence of 12 months and a 2,500 fine.

Tech announced Hunter was indefinitely suspended from the football team in a brief statement on Monday morning for “not upholding the high standards” the team has for student-athletes. Coach Justin Fuente declined to discuss specifics regarding Hunter’s suspension in a press conference shortly after it was announced.