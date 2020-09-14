Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter faces felony charge, suspended from team

Christiansburg police on Sunday charged Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter with felony strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member.

Police booked Hunter, 22, into the Montgomery County Jail on Sunday afternoon, where he’s being held without bond until his initial court appearance.

The strangulation charge is a Class 6 felony while the assault charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor. A felony triggers an automatic suspension under Tech's student-athlete code of conduct.

According to Virginia state law the felony is punishable with "a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than five years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both."

The law defines strangulation of another as, "any person who, without consent, impedes the blood circulation or respiration of another person by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in the wounding or bodily injury of such person."