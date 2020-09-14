 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter suspended indefinitely
Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter

Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter

 Photos by DAVE KNACHEL | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter has been indefinitely suspended. 

Tech athletics issued a brief statement on Monday morning announcing the decision. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the suspension is not related to a violation of any COVID-19 related protocols. 

"Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities effective immediately for not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes," the statement said. "We cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved."

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

