Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter suspended indefinitely

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter has been indefinitely suspended.

Tech athletics issued a brief statement on Monday morning announcing the decision. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the suspension is not related to a violation of any COVID-19 related protocols.

"Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities effective immediately for not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes," the statement said. "We cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved."

This story will be updated

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

