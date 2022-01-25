Virginia Tech schedules 2022 spring game for April 16

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has set the date for new coach Brent Pry's Lane Stadium debut.

The Hokies announced April 16 as the date for this year's spring game. The details on the kickoff time and format for the game will be determined at a later date.

This year's game will fall on the Day of Remembrance, the 15th anniversary of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech. The university schedules a series of events on campus to honor the memory of the victims around the anniversary including the annual Run in Remembrance.

The athletic department scheduled the game to coincide with the Run of Remembrance for the first time in 2019. The spring game was scheduled to be the same weekend as the marathon each of the past two years as well before altering those plans.

The football team was forced to cancel its entire spring camp when the athletic department shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Last year, the Hokies were able to get in all 15 spring practices, but decided not to go through with a spring game after consulting with campus officials. Attendance would have been capped at 30% capacity — Lane Stadium seats 65,632 fans — due to COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time.

“We did not want to provide our fans with an experience which would be far less than they are accustomed to at Lane Stadium, including no tailgating,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said, in March 2020.

The other detail being worked out for this year's game is whether it will be included in the slate of games aired on the ACC Network. Tech's spring game wasn't broadcast a single time during former coach Justin Fuente's tenure. The Hokies were one of only six teams in the conference that didn't have the game televised in 2019.

A Tech spokesperson told The Roanoke Times on Tuesday that fans should "stay tuned for further details" on the topic.

