Virginia Tech seeded 10th, to face Florida in NCAAs

Despite being nationally ranked the past 12 weeks, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team was relegated to a No. 10 seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
The Hokies (15-6) will face seventh-seeded Florida (14-9) in the first round Friday.
The NCAA Tournament field was announced Sunday night in a show that aired on CBS. As expected, Tech received an at-large bid. The Hokies could be seen on the selection show standing and cheering when the school's bid was announced.
This is Tech's 12th NCAA Tournament appearance, but its first time as a double-digit seed.
The Hokies were ranked No. 22 in last week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. But they have played only three games since Feb. 6, losing two of them. Tech entered Sunday ranked only No. 48 in the NCAA's NET rankings.
Florida has lost three of its last four games, so the Gators don't seem any more formidable than the Hokies.
Florida, which went 9-7 in Southeastern Conference play in the regular season, was the No. 5 seed in the SEC tournament. The Gators beat Vanderbilt 69-63 in the second round before falling to Tennessee 78-66 in the quarterfinals.
If the Hokies win Friday, they will face second-seeded Ohio State (21-9) or 15th-seeded Oral Roberts (16-10) in Sunday's second round.
Tech is in the South Region, although the entire tournament will be held in the Indianapolis area this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This will be the fourth straight NCAA Tournament that includes the Hokies, who advanced to the Sweet 16 two years ago in their most recent NCAA appearance. Tech was only 16-16 last year, but the NCAAs were canceled because of the pandemic and no bids were handed out.
Virginia Tech, Florida and Virginia are among 11 teams that have made all four NCAA Tournaments since 2017.
This is Tech's first NCAA Tournament appearance under second-year coach Mike Young. The Hokies finished in third place in the ACC with a 9-4 record but lost to North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals last week.
One of Florida coach Mike White's assistant coaches is Darris Nichols, who was one of Young's assistant coaches at Wofford. Both Nichols and Young are Radford High School graduates.
The Gators' resume includes wins over LSU, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Florida's Tre Mann (16.0 ppg) made the All-SEC first team, while Colin Castleton (12.0 ppg) made the second team.
The Gators' best player, Keyontae Johnson, has been sidelined since collapsing on the court in December.
When the Hokies won at Miami on Feb. 6, they improved to 14-4 overall and 8-3 in the ACC. Two days later, they were ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll. They had beaten Villanova in November, Clemson in December and both Duke and Virginia in January.
But the Hokies have played just three games since beating Miami on Feb. 6, enduring two long layoffs because of COVID-19 concerns.
After going 16 straight days without playing a game, Tech lost 69-53 to Georgia Tech on Feb. 23. Four days later, the Hokies squashed Wake Forest. Then came another COVID-19 pause.
After going 11 straight days without playing a game, Tech lost 81-73 to UNC in the ACC Tournament last Thursday.
Ohio State, which was the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament, lost to Illinois in overtime in the Big Ten title game Sunday. The Buckeyes entered that tournament on a four-game losing streak but beat Minnesota, Purdue and Michigan to reach the final.
Ohio State played Saturday and Sunday without starter Kyle Young, who was injured against Purdue.
The Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 9 in last week's AP poll, went 12-8 in the daunting Big Ten in the regular season. Their regular-season resume includes wins over UCLA, Rutgers, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa and Maryland.
Virginia Tech and Virginia were among seven ACC teams to make this year's field, along with Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, North Carolina and Syracuse.
In addition to the Hokies and Cavaliers, the field also includes three other teams from the commonwealth — VCU, Liberty and Norfolk State.