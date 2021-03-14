Virginia Tech seeded 10th, to face Florida in NCAAs

Tech is in the South Region, although the entire tournament will be held in the Indianapolis area this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the fourth straight NCAA Tournament that includes the Hokies, who advanced to the Sweet 16 two years ago in their most recent NCAA appearance. Tech was only 16-16 last year, but the NCAAs were canceled because of the pandemic and no bids were handed out.

Virginia Tech, Florida and Virginia are among 11 teams that have made all four NCAA Tournaments since 2017.

This is Tech's first NCAA Tournament appearance under second-year coach Mike Young. The Hokies finished in third place in the ACC with a 9-4 record but lost to North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals last week.

One of Florida coach Mike White's assistant coaches is Darris Nichols, who was one of Young's assistant coaches at Wofford. Both Nichols and Young are Radford High School graduates.

The Gators' resume includes wins over LSU, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Florida's Tre Mann (16.0 ppg) made the All-SEC first team, while Colin Castleton (12.0 ppg) made the second team.

The Gators' best player, Keyontae Johnson, has been sidelined since collapsing on the court in December.