The Virginia Tech men's basketball team did not do a good job of guarding Miami when the teams met last month.

The Hokies will attempt to do better in Tuesday's rematch.

Virginia Tech (16-11, 6-10 ACC) will host the 13th-ranked Hurricanes (22-5, 13-4) at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPNU.

Miami beat the Hokies 92-83 on Jan. 31 in Coral Gables, Florida. The 92 points were the most Tech has allowed this season.

"We've got to guard much better than we did in Coral Gables," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday on the ACC coaches' weekly video conference.

"You're going to score enough to win, I think — I hope. But you're not going to outscore them. If the game's in the 80s, you've got major problems.

"So play that thing in the halfcourt as best you can and get shots contested and keep [Norchad Omier] off the glass. It's a tall order, but if you expect to win, that's what you've got to do."

Miami coach Jim Larranga's team shot 58.3% from the field in the first meeting — the best field-goal percentage by a Tech foe this season.

"I've long admired his teams and how they play and how they share," Young said.

The Hokies led Miami 68-63 with 8:20 to go. But Nijel Pack erupted for 17 points and five 3-pointers in the final eight minutes.

Omier had 21 points and eight rebounds in the first meeting. He averages 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong had 18 points in the first meeting. He is averaging 16.4 points.

"Wong's as talented a scorer as there's been in the ACC in the last couple years," Young said.

Jordan Miller averages 15 points for Miami, which leads the ACC in scoring offense (79.7 ppg).

Miami has won six straight games. The Hurricanes are in second place in the ACC, one-half game behind Virginia.

The Hurricanes rank second in the league with an average of 7.6 steals. They had 10 steals in the first meeting, when they scored 24 points off Tech's 14 turnovers.

"They're really active and aggressive defensively, which turns people over," Young said.

"Our offense is predicated off our defense," Larranaga said. "If we get turnovers, if we get some steals, if we get some defensive rebounds, we're able to get into the open court. And in the open court you normally end up with one of three things — a layup, an open 3 or a turnover."

Young's team shot 56.9% from the field in the first meeting.

"He's an offensive savant," Larranga said. "They are as good offensively as anybody in the country. They do a lot of things; I don't know how he gets all that stuff in. But they move the ball, they move their people. They have great shooters. And Mike does a great job of just organizing that."

Tech guards Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor each tallied 20 points in the first meeting. Post players Grant Basile and Justyn Mutts added 17 points and 10 points, respectively.

"They're a terrific offensive team with a lot of weapons," Larranaga said. "With Basile and Mutts playing as well as they are right now, our main focus is how do we guard these guys? How do we slow them down?

"Virginia Tech is very, very good at the offensive end. So if they keep scoring, you have to take the ball out of the net [after a Tech basket] and it makes it tough on your offense because you're playing halfcourt offense the whole time."

Basile ranks second in the ACC with an average of 18.4 points in league games. He is averaging 23.6 points in his last eight games.

"I sent a video clip to my grandsons about Larry Bird, all the different skills that he possessed," Larranaga said. "And I see a lot of Larry Bird in Grant Basile's game. He's gt a lot of offensive skill. He can stretch the defense and shoot the 3, but he's also very good at posting up."

Mutts is averaging 16.2 points in his last five games.

"We're trying to get ready to play our best basketball against Virginia Tech," Larranaga said. "These are games that you want to play really well. It's the end of February, it's going to be March very soon, and you want to just stay focused on playing well. And Virginia Tech is playing well. With the way Basile and Mutts are playing right now, they're as good as anybody in our league.

"So our defense in the frontcourt is going to be very, very challenged. Norchad Omier and Jordan Miller really need to step up defensively.

"It really comes down to how well we can put pressure on them and force missed shots or force turnovers."

Miami has won four of the seven meetings in the series since Young took the helm of the Hokies. All seven games were decided by 10 points or less, with two going to overtime.

The coaches also squared off in a 2010 game when Young was at Wofford and Larranga was at George Mason. Wofford won in OT.

"I called a timeout and we put the ball out on the right side and we had [Hidden Valley graduate] Luke Hancock going to his left. That was a big mistake," Larranaga said. "Luke is really much better going right."