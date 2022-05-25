Virginia Tech shortstop Tanner Schobel develops into likely draft pick

BLACKSBURG — Tanner Schobel could have gone to the U.S. Air Force Academy, like his father did.

He opted for Virginia Tech instead.

That choice has paid off for both Schobel and the Hokies.

The sophomore shortstop is batting .366 and leads Tech in homers (16) and RBIs (66). He shares the team lead in runs scored (60). On Monday, he became the first Tech shortstop to ever make the All-ACC first team.

He has helped the second-ranked Hokies earn the Coastal Division title and the top seed in the ACC tournament. Tech is headed for their first NCAA tournament appearance in nine years.

And in July, Schobel is expected to be chosen in the major league amateur draft.

"I came to Virginia Tech not even thinking about playing pro ball. … Keeping my nose down and just working hard kind of just evolved into teams liking me across professional baseball, which is super nice," Schobel said.

"But at the end of the day, I'm here to win. And hopefully in July I get a good opportunity, which would be awesome."

Tech coach John Szefc figures this will be Schobel's second and final season with the Hokies.

"He kind of went from zero to 70 overnight as far as playing at a high level," Szefc said.

'A better fit'

Schobel was born in Florida, but he moved with his family to Williamsburg when he was very young because his father was in the U.S. Air Force and was transferred to Langley Air Force Base in Hampton. David Schobel eventually retired from the Air Force at the rank of colonel and is now an American Airlines pilot.

Tanner Schobel attended public school through the eighth grade. He then transferred to Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. His travel-ball coach at the time was also Walsingham's coach.

Schobel reclassified and repeated the eighth grade.

"[Repeating the grade was] to give me an extra year of maturity and get in the weight room for an extra year," Schobel said. "It helped me a lot on the field as well as off the field. I thought I was a pretty mature kid, but I think just having that extra year really just helped me. Academically, too, it kind of got me more advanced in my classes."

Because he repeated the grade, Schobel will be old enough to be drafted in July. Usually, Division I players are not eligible to be drafted until the summer after their junior season. But players who are at least 21 years old at the time of the draft are also eligible; Schobel will turn 21 next month.

Szefc was hired as Tech's coach in June 2017, and plucked Kurt Elbin off the VCU staff as one of his assistants. Donnie Phillips, the coach of the Richmond-based travel-ball team that Schobel was playing for at the time, asked Elbin to give Schobel a look in travel ball that summer.

Virginia Tech wound up offering Schobel a scholarship. But Air Force Academy baseball coach Michael Kazlausky, who has been friends with David Schobel since they were both Air Force Academy cadets, also wanted the shortstop.

Schobel verbally committed to Tech in the fall of his sophomore year of high school.

"Different fits for different people are appropriate," Schobel's father said. "I was really excited for him to go to Tech because that was his thing. It was something that I think was a better fit for him and would allow him to develop his baseball more completely."

"It didn't really hurt his feelings too much for me to end up here," Schobel said.

Pitch selection improves

Schobel started every game for the Hokies as a freshman.

He had been a high school shortstop, but he began his freshman season at Tech at second base. Szefc became so impressed with Schobel's defense that he moved him to shortstop later that season.

Schobel loves playing shortstop.

"I like being in control of what goes on," he said. "From shortstop, … you're able to really direct your teammates on different plays. I like being able to help our defense run smoothly."

Schobel batted just .279 as a Tech freshman.

But he shined at the plate last summer in the Cape Cod League, which is the most prestigious summer circuit for college players. Even though he was playing in a wooden-bat league, Schobel tied for eighth in the league with a .302 batting average.

"The Cape Cod League is probably where a lot of interest [from scouts] in Tanner became more evident," his father said.

Schobel continued to work on his hitting when he got home from Tech last winter. He got help with his swing from a neighbor — Chris Owings of the Baltimore Orioles.

"He helped me a lot with cleaning up some things that were kind of sloppy in my swing," Schobel said.

Schobel's batting average of .366 this season is almost 90 points higher than it was last year. He said his pitch selection has improved.

"Last year I kind of got excited a lot and just got myself out," he said. "I would swing just not at great pitches, versus being patient and swinging at better pitches where I could have a better outcome."

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Schobel hit seven homers last year but has smacked 16 this year.

"He's got a lot of bat speed. He can do some things with a bat that other people can't," Szefc said. "He's got very good hand-eye coordination."

Schobel is ranked the No. 116 draft prospect in the nation by Baseball America.

"He's just as good offensively as he is defensively, and I think that's why he'll be a pretty substantial draft pick in July," Szefc said.

Knowing this could be his final college season, Schobel has taken some walks around campus to try to soak it all in.

"I love it here," he said. "I wouldn't say I've canceled out coming back, but if the opportunity presents itself in pro ball, I'd love to pursue it."

He is ranked the No. 2 shortstop in the nation by D1baseball.com.

Schobel and teammate Gavin Cross were named Tuesday as two of 31 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which is presented by USA Baseball to the top amateur player in the nation.

Schobel and teammate Jack Hurley are two of 40 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is presented by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association to a college player for his on-field performance, leadership and moral character.

Schobel loves being part of a potent lineup. The Hokies rank 15th nationally in batting average (.309) and ninth in homers (104).

"It's really awesome because you know if you're not having a great day that day, the guy in front of you or behind you … is going to pick you up," he said.

The top-seeded Hokies (40-11, 19-9) will play Clemson on Thursday and North Carolina on Friday in the pool-play portion of the ACC tournament. UNC beat Clemson on Tuesday night. So no matter what happens Thursday, a Tech win Friday will put the Hokies into Saturday's semifinals because even if all three teams finish in a 1-1 tie, the Hokies win the tiebreaker as the highest seed in the pool.

But no matter what happens in the ACC tournament, Tech can look forward to the NCAA regionals — and maybe even making it all the way to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

And in July, Schobel could turn pro.

"Professional baseball, … obviously it's on my mind, but I'm just trying to focus on winning the ACC this year and winning a regional and going to Omaha," he said.

