Virginia Tech signs power forward Jalen Haynes
Virginia Tech signs power forward Jalen Haynes

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young added another post player to his team Thursday, announcing the signing of power forward Jalen Haynes of Montverde Academy in Florida.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Haynes said in a phone interview that he picked the Hokies over Boston College, Central Florida, Mississippi State and East Tennessee State.

Haynes averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds as a postgraduate player for Montverde Academy this year.

"I can do it all. I can drive. I can shoot. I can get to the free-throw line. I can play through contact," he said.

He graduated from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last year. Haynes said he opted to spend a postgraduate year at Montverde for academic and basketball reasons.

Haynes said the year at Montverde helped him develop his game. He said his strength, physicality, speed, ball-handling and versatility improved.

He averaged 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds as a Dillard senior in the 2019-20 season, when he led his team to the Class 6A state final. He had 17 points and 13 rebounds in his team's state semifinal win. He was named the Broward County Class 7A-6A player of the year by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Haynes said he had offers from Central Florida, Mississippi State, the College of Charleston and Florida Atlantic when he was in high school.

He becomes the fourth member of Tech's 2020-21 recruiting class, joining center Michael Durr, a South Florida transfer; point guard Storm Murphy, a Wofford transfer; and point guard Sean Pedulla, a fall signee from Edmond Memorial High School in Oklahoma.

"Jalen possesses the type of skill and size we are looking for in our program," Young said in a Tech statement.

Tech still has one scholarship left to pass out.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

