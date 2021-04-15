Virginia Tech signs power forward Jalen Haynes

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young added another post player to his team Thursday, announcing the signing of power forward Jalen Haynes of Montverde Academy in Florida.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Haynes said in a phone interview that he picked the Hokies over Boston College, Central Florida, Mississippi State and East Tennessee State.

Haynes averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds as a postgraduate player for Montverde Academy this year.

"I can do it all. I can drive. I can shoot. I can get to the free-throw line. I can play through contact," he said.

He graduated from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last year. Haynes said he opted to spend a postgraduate year at Montverde for academic and basketball reasons.

Haynes said the year at Montverde helped him develop his game. He said his strength, physicality, speed, ball-handling and versatility improved.

He averaged 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds as a Dillard senior in the 2019-20 season, when he led his team to the Class 6A state final. He had 17 points and 13 rebounds in his team's state semifinal win. He was named the Broward County Class 7A-6A player of the year by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.