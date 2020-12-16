Virginia Tech signs stud running back Kenji Christian from deep in SEC territory

It’s part of the reason why Chrisitan was comfortable signing on Wednesday without ever having stepped foot on Tech’s campus in Blacksburg. Those relationships also helped the Hokies withstand a late push from Ole Miss — a school he had visited — as well as Florida State.

Christian’s film put him on Tech’s radar with his 4.5 speed and 6-2 frame making quite the impression. The highlights of his senior year show him consistently making fast and decisive cuts and defenses struggling to knock him off his feet.

He had 1,100-plus total yards with 11 touchdowns for a Pinson Valley team that went 11-2 this season and won a state title with a 23-13 win over Spanish Fort. He also plans on bringing his winning attitude with him to Blacksburg.

“I lost four games out of my whole high school career,” Christian said. “I don't like losing.”

Christian isn’t enrolling early, but plans on training every day in preparation for his freshman season. He got excited this fall watching Tech’s running game dominate opposing defenses and the success Khalil Herbert had.

“I could picture myself doing what he did,” Christian said. “He's really good. I really liked his run style."