Virginia Tech signs stud running back Kenji Christian from deep in SEC territory

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech rarely wades into Alabama on the recruiting trail.
The night before Pinson Valley running back Kenji Christian faxed in his national letter of intent he was surprised to hear he would be the first player out of Alabama to sign with the school during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.
He was downright shocked to find out that’s a streak that goes back decades.
“Wow,” Christian said, with a laugh. “I never knew about that.”
Christian, a three-star running back that’s the No. 702 ranked player nationally (according to 247 Sports composite rankings), picked Tech from among 20-plus scholarship offers that included ones from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Nebraska and West Virginia.
How did Tech manage to steal Christian out of SEC territory? Persistence helped.
Tech started recruiting Christian back in 2019 and gave him his third scholarship offer (Kansas and Duke were the first two). The Hokies stayed in steady contact for nearly two years with defensive coordinator visiting the Birmingham area that spring and then director of player development Adam Lechtenberg keeping close tabs on the running back.
Lechtenberg was promoted to running backs coach this past year and the strong bond they developed was instrumental in his recruitment.
It’s part of the reason why Chrisitan was comfortable signing on Wednesday without ever having stepped foot on Tech’s campus in Blacksburg. Those relationships also helped the Hokies withstand a late push from Ole Miss — a school he had visited — as well as Florida State.
Christian’s film put him on Tech’s radar with his 4.5 speed and 6-2 frame making quite the impression. The highlights of his senior year show him consistently making fast and decisive cuts and defenses struggling to knock him off his feet.
He had 1,100-plus total yards with 11 touchdowns for a Pinson Valley team that went 11-2 this season and won a state title with a 23-13 win over Spanish Fort. He also plans on bringing his winning attitude with him to Blacksburg.
“I lost four games out of my whole high school career,” Christian said. “I don't like losing.”
Christian isn’t enrolling early, but plans on training every day in preparation for his freshman season. He got excited this fall watching Tech’s running game dominate opposing defenses and the success Khalil Herbert had.
“I could picture myself doing what he did,” Christian said. “He's really good. I really liked his run style."
Tech also has verbal commits from three-star running backs Malachi Thomas (out of Hart County in Georgia) and Chance Black (out of Dorman High School in South Carolina).
