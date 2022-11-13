Virginia Tech sinks 16 3-pointers in win over William and Mary

BLACKSBURG — It was a banner night for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.

After the unveiling of their ACC championship banner, the Hokies sank 16 3-pointers and beat William and Mary 94-77 on Sunday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech, which won the ACC tournament in March, unveiled its ACC championship banner in a pregame ceremony. The banner is in the Cassell rafters next to the program's 1979 Metro Conference championship banner and the 1996 Atlantic 10 West Division banner.

"[We got] a moment there to consider the blood, sweat and tears that went into it and to think of [Keve] Aluma and Storm Murphy, those guys that couldn't make it back, aren't with us any longer — Nahiem Alleyne," Tech coach Mike Young said. "There's a lot of kids that worked really, really hard, came here when there were some questions about a number of things.

"I'll see it often. I look forward to that. Proud moment."

Fittingly, ACC tournament most valuable player Hunter Cattoor shined on Sunday night.

Cattoor, who had 31 points and seven 3-pointers in the ACC championship game against Duke, had 22 points and six 3-pointers for the Hokies (3-0) on Sunday.

Cattoor said it was just a coincidence that he had a big game on the night of the unveiling. But he did enjoy seeing the banner.

"It was cool," he said. "Our last hurrah about last season."

Cattoor had 17 points in the first half, when he was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

"I got some open looks early," he said. "Teammates did a good job finding me open and setting good screens."

Cattoor finished 6 of 10 from 3-point territory in the game.

Virginia Tech shot 68.8% (11 of 16) from 3-point range in the first half. Virginia Tech led 57-35 at halftime.

"[The Hokies were] moving the ball. Everybody was getting good looks," Cattoor said. "The ball wasn't stopping. … Everyone was touching the ball. We were setting good screens and we were playing unselfish basketball."

Virginia Tech finished 16 of 32 (50%) from 3-point range in the game.

"We were wide-open on a number of those," Young said. "I credit our team. I thought they did a really, really nice job in sharing and making the extra pass. Sometimes there were two extra passes.

"Unselfish kids. Guys that want to play the right way. That's what the game is all about."

Tech point guard Sean Pedulla had 22 points and four assists. He was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Pedulla has played well in each of Tech's games this season. He had 18 points against Delaware State and 20 points against Lehigh.

"Pedulla's playing awfully, awfully good basketball," Young said. "Shooting the fire out of the thing."

"[It's about] being confident and trusting my teammates," Pedulla said. "We all do a great job of getting each other open. … I've put in the work and it's just a matter of hitting shots."

Darius Maddox had 14 points for Virginia Tech, while Grant Basile added 13 points.

Virginia Tech jumped to a 14-0 lead. Basile, Pedulla, Cattoor and Maddox each made a 3-pointer in the run.

"It's like whenever you yourself make a couple 3s and it's like a heat check. It's kind of the same thing for a whole team," Pedulla said.

The Hokies shot 55.9% from the field, including 65.6% in the first half. They led by as many as 28 points early in the second half.

St. Thomas graduate transfer Anders Nelson had 25 points for the Tribe (1-2), which shot 57.7% from the field in the second half.

Next up for Tech is a trip to South Carolina for the Charleston Classic.

Tech will face Old Dominion (1-1) at 2 p.m. Thursday. The Hokies will meet Penn State or Furman on Friday. Tech will meet South Carolina, Colorado State, Davidson or The College of Charleston on Sunday.

"We're going to take a step up here in competition, starting with Old Dominion. They have 33 offensive rebounds in their first two games [combined]," Young said. "That is still a question mark for this team. I know that [Justyn] Mutts is going to rebound it every night. We're going to have to compete there. Do we have what it takes at this point in the season as a unit with our guards? Maddox has got to rebound, Cattoor, Pedulla, M.J. Collins."

Young said freshman Rodney Rice, who has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery, will not play in Charleston.