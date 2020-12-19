Virginia Tech sinks 20 3-pointers in men's basketball rout of Coppin State

Virginia Tech has a better inside attack than it had last year and has also been going to the free-throw line more than it did last year. But Young said it was still very important that the Hokies got their 3-point game going again.

"We realized they haven't been falling," Cone said of the 3-point shots. "We just knew that we have a lot of guys who can shoot it and eventually those would start falling again."

Virginia Tech reached double digits in 3-pointers for just the third time this year. The Hokies made 11 in the opener against Radford and 10 in the upset win over Villanova in the second game of the season.

The Hokies shot 51.7% from the field, including 60.7% in the second half. Only 10 of Virginia Tech's 30 baskets in the game came from 2-point territory.

Virginia Tech had 20 assists on those 30 baskets, although the team also turned the ball over 18 times.

Keve Aluma had 12 points and seven rebounds for Virginia Tech, while reserve Hunter Cattoor added 11 points and five assists. Aluma and Cattoor made two 3-pointers.

Justyn Mutts had nine points for Virginia Tech, as did freshmen reserves Darius Maddox and Joe Bamisile. Maddox was 3 of 3 from 3-point range.