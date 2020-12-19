Virginia Tech sinks 20 3-pointers in men's basketball rout of Coppin State

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team certainly recaptured its outside shooting touch Saturday night.
The Hokies sank a season-high 20 3-pointers in a 97-57 rout of Coppin State at Cassell Coliseum.
Virginia Tech (6-1) had not made more than six 3-pointers in any of its previous four games. But Tech had eight 3-pointers by halftime Saturday.
"Our team needed to see some things go in the basket," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. "Some opportunities that we hadn't had here in the last couple weeks. Good to see the skies open and some shots going home.
"It's like a hitter in baseball. It's like a drop-back quarterback in football. You get a couple in there and your shoulders get back and the basket looks a little bit bigger. Confidence is a big thing in any athletic endeavor."
Virginia Tech finished one 3-pointer shy of tying the school record of 21, set last season against Delaware State.
"Everyone got into a rhythm tonight, just knocking down shots," said Virginia Tech reserve Jalen Cone, who had 18 points and five 3-pointers. "Once more guys knocked down shots, it kind of domino affected the others.
"The bench had good energy. We were all just excited for each other."
Coppin State (1-6), like Delaware State, belongs to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Young noted that the Eagles "weren't as stingy an opponent" as the Hokies' recent foes, such as Penn State and Clemson.
"We thought we could get a number of better looks than we've had," Young said.
Nahiem Alleyne scored 18 points and was 5 of 9 from 3-point range for Virginia Tech. He drained four 3-pointers in the first half.
Cone was 5 of 11 from 3-point range. He buried four 3-pointers in the second half.
"First half, I took some shots, they weren't falling, but they felt great," Cone said. "I came out the second half with just more energy, more confidence."
"Really needed to get Jalen Cone going and happy that we were able to do so," Young said.
Eight Hokies made at least one 3-pointer.
Virginia Tech shot a season-high 54.1% (20 of 37) from 3-point range, including 66.7% (12 of 18) in the second half. Virginia Tech had not shot better than 31.3% from that distance in any of the past four games.
The Hokies entered Saturday averaging just 6.8 3-pointers, down from last season's average of 9.8. They entered the game shooting just 32.3% from 3-point range this season.
Virginia Tech has a better inside attack than it had last year and has also been going to the free-throw line more than it did last year. But Young said it was still very important that the Hokies got their 3-point game going again.
"We realized they haven't been falling," Cone said of the 3-point shots. "We just knew that we have a lot of guys who can shoot it and eventually those would start falling again."
Virginia Tech reached double digits in 3-pointers for just the third time this year. The Hokies made 11 in the opener against Radford and 10 in the upset win over Villanova in the second game of the season.
The Hokies shot 51.7% from the field, including 60.7% in the second half. Only 10 of Virginia Tech's 30 baskets in the game came from 2-point territory.
Virginia Tech had 20 assists on those 30 baskets, although the team also turned the ball over 18 times.
Keve Aluma had 12 points and seven rebounds for Virginia Tech, while reserve Hunter Cattoor added 11 points and five assists. Aluma and Cattoor made two 3-pointers.
Justyn Mutts had nine points for Virginia Tech, as did freshmen reserves Darius Maddox and Joe Bamisile. Maddox was 3 of 3 from 3-point range.
The Eagles shot 36.4% from the field.
The Hokies led 39-22 at halftime.
Down 9-8, the Hokies made two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run to grab a 16-9 lead with 10:22 left in the first half. They led the rest of the game.
Leading 22-17, the Hokies sank three straight 3-pointers to build a 31-17 cushion with 4:44 to go in the first half. Tech had seven 3-pointers at that point.
Anthony Tarke scored 19 points for the Eagles.
